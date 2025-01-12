MEXICO CITY, MEXICO – JANUARY 11: Start of race during the Mexico City E-Prix, Round 2 of the 2025 FIA Formula E World Championship at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez on January 11, 2025 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Joe Portlock/LAT Images)

Nissan Formula E Team’s Oliver Rowland delivered a stunning late-race performance, overtaking three World Champions – Jake Dennis, Pascal Wehrlein and António Félix da Costa – all within half a lap to secure victory at the 2025 Hankook Mexico City E-Prix in front of a sell-out crowd.

Nissan’s victory in Round 2 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship breaks Porsche’s four-season dominance in Mexico City.

TAG Heuer Porsche’s Pascal Wehrlein secured back-to-back pole positions for Porsche, but was outpaced during the race as teammate da Costa claimed second place, finishing ahead of Wehrlein in third.

Heading into Rounds 3 & 4, António Félix da Costa leads the Drivers’ Championship with 37 points, ahead of Rowland with 25, as Porsche leads the Manufacturers’ World Championship by four points over Nissan.

The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship returned for Round 2 in fan-favourite Mexico City, where Nissan’s Oliver Rowland delivered a sensational late charge to claim victory. TAG Heuer Porsche’s António Félix da Costa and Pascal Wehrlein completed the podium, with da Costa now leading the Drivers’ Championship ahead of Rowland, as Formula E heads to Jeddah for Season 11’s first double-header next month.

Nissan’s Oliver Rowland delivered a breathtaking performance to claim victory at the iconic Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez circuit. In a spectacular late charge, the Yorkshireman overtook António Félix da Costa, Pascal Wehrlein and Jake Dennis – all former FIA Formula E World Champions – as a sell-out crowd of more than 40,000 passionate fans watched on.

Wehrlein had earlier secured back-to-back Julius Baer Pole Positions, leading teammate da Costa on the grid. Meanwhile, Rowland faced an uphill battle after a fourth-place start due to an early mistake, but the Nissan driver’s strategic use of ATTACK MODE and precision overtakes propelled him to the top.

Despite a Safety Car interruption, Rowland capitalised on his final 50kW boost to surge past the lead trio in just half a lap. His victory not only marked his maiden win in Mexico, but also broke Porsche’s four-season winning streak at the venue. Da Costa and Wehrlein completed the podium, with Dennis narrowly missing out despite an earlier lead.

The two cars of DS PENSKE followed Dennis across the line with Jean-Éric Vergne in fifth and Maximillian Günther in sixth. Maserati MSG Racing’s Stoffel Vandoorne followed in seventh, ahead of Mahindra Racing’s Nyck de Vries in eighth. Nico Mueller of Andretti Formula E and São Paulo podium finisher Taylor Barnard, NEOM McLaren Formula E Team, rounded out the top 10.

This result leaves da Costa atop the Drivers’ Championship standings with 37 points, while Rowland moves up to second with 25 points. Porsche continues to lead the Manufacturers’ Championship by a slim four-point margin over Nissan.

The championship now heads to Saudi Arabia for a landmark double-header under the lights in Jeddah for the first time, February 14-15.

Oliver Rowland, No.22, Nissan Formula E Team, said:

“We’ve come here, we’ve done a solid job in qualifying and we were there in the race to pick up the pieces with a little bit of luck. I had fun out there and the podium was incredible. When I took ATTACK MODE, in half a lap I noticed already how much I gained on Jake [Dennis]. I think my strategy at that point would have been to get to these guys and then consolidate a podium, so when I got the chance to go for it I just went for it.”

António Félix da Costa, No.13, TAG Heuer Porsche, said:

“This is insane – the best fans of the whole season, thank you! I’m happy with two podiums in a row, but it looks like it was a weekend for P2. I’m a little bit disappointed but it’s a long season. I came here with the mentality to score some good points and we did just that, so I’m happy with this. It needs to be said that it’s the first time I’ve been on the podium with my teammate since I joined this team, so this is for everyone back home, they work long long hours, thank you guys for providing us with such a strong package. The championship lead at this moment means nothing: I know the mentality I need to have this year – it’s there, we’re doing a good job, and we’re going to try and keep this up.”

Pascal Wehrlein, No.1, TAG Heuer Porsche, said:

“First of all, it’s great that we have so many fans here, it’s one of my favourite races. I don’t think this race went to plan. We were looking strong on energy, leading almost half of the race initially, but somehow it went out of our hands. It is what it is, I’m sure we’ll learn something from it.”

2025 HANKOOK MEXICO CITY E-PRIX ATTENDED BY GLOBAL AND LOCAL STARS

A STAR-STUDDED RETURN TO MEXICO

Lucien Laviscount, known for his role in the award-winning Netflix series ‘Emily in Paris’, added an extra layer of glamour and prestige to the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship during the first race of 2025. Laviscount was welcomed by the Andretti team and enjoyed a guided tour of Mexico City highlights, along with meet-and-greets with drivers and private tours. Additionally, he experienced the thrill of an ‘electric lap’ in the Porsche Taycan Turbo GT Safety Car and had the prestigious honor of waving the checkered flag.

The event was further elevated by the presence of Jordan Rand, model, athlete, e-scooter racer, environmentalist and activist, who cheered on the teams from the exclusive Formula E VIP hospitality area, EMOTION CLUB.

Antonio Pérez, father of former F1 driver Sergio Pérez, was also in attendance with guests and fans, handing António Félix da Costa his second place trophy.

Local content creators such as JUCA, Charlotte ‘No Seas Waste’ Brum Bezié, Santi Pulpo and Lucy Roehl were among other stars who were welcomed to enjoy the thrilling action.

Saturday’s race featured performances by the Colombian Latin pop group Piso 21, Mexican DJ Flor Capistrán, and producer and R&B Soul artist YoSoyMatt, who entertained a sold-out crowd of over 40,000 fans.

FORMULA E CHAMPIONS SUSTAINABILITY AT HANKOOK MEXICO CITY E-PRIX

FIA Girls on Track hosted 120 girls for their second event of the season, promoting empowerment and education, with participants attending workshops, gaming, listening to career talks and experiencing a Pit Lane Walk.

As part of the series’ community engagement and social sustainability strategy, Formula E supported Centro transitorio de capacitación y educación recreativa El Caracol AC via its Better Futures Fund. Its €25,000 donation will directly support 176 children and adolescents and 50 parents and caregivers from underserved populations across five boroughs in Mexico City with severe poverty indicators, as well as hosting 100 members of El Caracol’s community at the E-Pix.

