Patrik Gustavsson gave Thailand a crucial 1-0 win over Malaysia in their second game of Group A of the ASEAN Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2024 at the Rajamangala Stadium tonight.A spirited display in the first half failed to see changes to the scoreline before Gustavsson finally found the opener in the 57th minute.In the meantime, at the Hang Day Stadium in Hanoi, four-time winner Singapore scored a 3-0 victory over Timor Leste to add to their close win over Cambodia earlier.After a first-half stalemate, Singapore took the opening goal with a penalty from Kyoga Nakamura in the 76th minute, followed by a brace from Shawal Anuar (83rd and 90th minute). #AFF#FFTL#FAS#FAT

