It’s all systems go in Ningbo as the vibrant coastal city prepares to welcome Asia’s badminton elite for the 42nd edition of the Bank of Ningbo Badminton Asia Championships 2025. For the second consecutive year, the Ningbo Olympic Sports Center Gymnasium will play host to Asia’s most prestigious individual badminton event, with action set to ignite from April 8 to 13.

Organised by Badminton Asia, the championship promises world-class action with a glittering array of stars from across the continent chasing glory, pride, ranking points—and a share of the USD 500,000 prize purse.

With USD35,000 going to each singles champion and USD37,000 for doubles champions, the stakes are high. Add to that a bumper 12,000 ranking points for each winner (and 10,200 for runners-up), and the intensity on court is expected to reach boiling point.

Men’s Singles: Shi Yu Qi Targets Redemption

Despite winning three of five titles in 2024, China are still chasing glory in the men’s singles—an event it hasn’t claimed since Chen Long’s triumph in 2017.

Enter Shi Yu Qi, the current world No. 1, who headlines the home charge. After a stellar start to 2025—clinching the Malaysia Open and All England titles—Shi is eyeing his first continental crown after falling short in last year’s semis to eventual champion Jonatan Christie.

But standing in his way are big names – Loh Kean Yew (Singapore), Ng Ka Long (Hong Kong), and India’s Lakshya Sen, all of whom have landed in Shi’s half of the draw.

Jonatan Christie, last year’s champion and a key figure in Indonesia’s men’s singles resurgence, returns seeking back-to-back titles, following compatriot Anthony Sinisuka Ginting’s 2023 win. Jojo, yet to win a title this year, will be under pressure to deliver again.

Also in the hunt: Kunlavut Vitidsarn (Thailand), the 2024 Olympic silver medallist, famed for his supreme defensive play, alongside Li Shi Feng, Kodai Naraoka, and Li Chun Yi, all capable of upsetting the draw.

Women’s Singles: Wang Zhi Yi Leads China’s Charge

In the women’s singles, China has won three titles in the last decade, and defending champion Wang Zhi Yi aims to add another. With World No.1 An Se Young absent due to injury, Wang’s main rival could be teammate Chen Yu Fei, whom she is projected to meet in the top half.

Wang has had a strong season with runner-up finishes at two Super 1000 events and is eager to finally lift the Asian title.

But competition is fierce with Akane Yamaguchi (Japan), Gregoria Mariska Tunjung (Indonesia), Pornpawee Chochuwong (Thailand), and Aya Ohori all in the hunt for the title.

Men’s Doubles: Can Malaysia Break the 16-Year Drought?

South Korea leads the all-time tally in men’s doubles with 13 titles, followed by Indonesia (10) and Malaysia (6). However, Malaysia have not won since Choong Tan Fook/Lee Wan Wah in 2007.

Goh Sze Fei/Nur Izzuddin, ranked World No. 2, enter as top seeds after winning the India Open earlier this year. But their path is far from easy—they face former world champs Takuro Hoki/Yugo Kobayashi (Japan) in the opening round.

Defending champions Liang Wei Keng/Wang Chang (China), along with Indonesia’s Fajar Alfian/Rian Ardianto, will be difficult to stop. Kim Won Ho/Seo Seung Jae (Korea) are also hoping to end Korea’s title drought since their dominance between 2012 and 2016.

Women’s Doubles: A Battle of Champions

With a staggering 21 titles since 1983, China remains the queen of women’s doubles. But defending champions Baek Ha Na/Lee So Hee (Korea) are back and hungry for a second straight crown.

They may face their stiffest test in a potential final clash against Liu Sheng Shu/Tan Ning, China’s top seeds.

Also in the mix, the legendary Chinese pair Chen Qing Chen/Jia Yi Fan, who return to action together for the first time since winning the Paris 2024 Olympic gold and back-to-back All England titles. They remain the benchmark in the category and fan favorites on home soil.

Mixed Doubles: Will China Extend Its Reign?

China has reigned supreme in mixed doubles since 2016, winning seven consecutive titles. This year, the defending champions Feng Yanzhe/Huang Dongping return as favorites, along with top seeds Jiang Zhen Bang/Wei Ya Xin.

But there’s no shortage of challengers. Goh Soon Huat/Shevon Jemie Lai (Malaysia) and Tang Chun Man/Tse Ying Suet (Hong Kong) are seasoned pairs capable of staging upsets.

