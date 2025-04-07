SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS – APRIL 06: Ryo Hisatsune of Japan plays a shot on the first hole during the final round of the Valero Texas Open 2025 at TPC San Antonio on April 06, 2025 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Japan’s Ryo Hisatsune would have preferred to take a second trip to Augusta National for the Masters Tournament but he will take solace by securing a first Signature event start at the RBC Heritage next week.

The 22-year-old rising star posted a tied fifth finish at the Valero Texas Open on Sunday for his third top-10 of the season on the PGA TOUR, which already sees him exceeding his rookie campaign in 2024 where he posted a lone top-10.

Hisatsune fought to a closing 2-over 74 in tough conditions at TPC San Antonio where his 4-under total left him five shots behind winner Brian Harman, who shot a 75 to win by three from Ryan Gerard (69).

“Much cold, so much wind, like it (is a) tough day. 15 holes is good playing, last four hole like a little bogey and I’m so sad, but like 68 holes is good playing I think,” said Hisatsune, who traded three birdies against five bogeys during his final round.

Featuring in his second season on the PGA TOUR, Hisatsune is slowly finding his feet in the U.S. and he will have another opportunity to test himself against the game’s elite at next week’s US$20 million RBC Heritage at Harbour Town, which is the fifth Signature event of the year.

His run of good form, which includes a T10 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta and T4 at the Valspar Championship, saw him finish fourth in the AON Swing 5 ranking which helped earn his RBC Heritage spot.

Much of his improvements has been from off the tee where the likeable Japanese has taken advantage of his consistent driving. He ranked 101st in Strokes Gained: Off the Tee last season, but was ranked fourth in Texas in the same category.

With his confidence soaring, Hisatsune, who was invited to play in the Masters last season after winning on the DP World Tour in 2023, hopes to challenge for a first PGA TOUR victory very soon which would come with a Masters invitation.



“Like two weeks ago in Valspar, I finished T-4. It’s some confidence right now, and this week is a good finish. Played with confidence, but I have to grind more to keep up. I want to win,” he said.

Weather: Partly cloudy and windy. High of 60. Wind NNW 12-16 mph, gusting to 28 mph.

Final-Round Leaderboard

Pos. Player R1 R2 R3 R4 Total 1 Brian Harman 66 66 72 75 279 (-9) 2 Ryan Gerard 73 66 74 69 282 (-6) T3 Maverick McNealy 68 72 71 72 283 (-5) T3 Andrew Novak 68 70 69 76 283 (-5)

