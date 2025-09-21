Anna Hall became the first US woman in 32 years to win a global heptathlon title, taking gold at the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 25 with 6888.

In a gripping two-day contest, Hall extended her leading margin after almost every discipline. Olympic champion Nafi Thiam pulled out after five events, while defending champion Katarina Johnson-Thompson was locked in battle with world indoor medallists Kate O’Connor and Taliyah Brooks of the USA.

All three of the pre-event favourites started the contest by running season’s bests in the 100m hurdles, Hall speeding to 13.05, Johnson-Thompson clocking 13.44 and Thiam running 13.61. O’Connor matched Johnson-Thompson’s time, while Brooks was the only athlete to dip under 13 seconds, clocking 12.93.

Hall moved into the overall lead after the high jump, where she cleared 1.89m. Thiam matched her at that height while Johnson-Thompson ended with a best of 1.86m, again tied with O’Connor.

Hall, who joined the 7000-point club in Gotzis earlier this year, extended her lead with a 15.80m heave in the shot put, increasing her margin over Thiam (14.85m) and Johnson-Thompson (13.37m). O’Connor threw 14.37m to maintain her third position overall.

Hall ended the first day with a 23.50 run in the 200m, giving her a day-one score of 4154, just seven points shy of her tally en route to her world-leading 7032 earlier this year. O’Connor (24.07) was second overall, just ahead of Johnson-Thompson (23.51). Thiam, who clocked 25.52 in the 200m, ended the day in sixth, just behind Brooks.

The long jump at the start of day two shook up the standings somewhat. A 6.12m leap from Hall allowed the rest of the field to make up some ground, but she nevertheless ended the event with a comfortable lead.

Brooks topped the event with a 6.79m PB, keeping her in medal contention. Johnson-Thompson jumped 6.42m and had a marginal foul that looked to be 20cm farther. O’Connor also performed well, jumping 6.22m, but Thiam struggled to find her rhythm. The Belgian ended with a best of 5.99m, then withdrew from the heptathlon.

A lifetime best of 53.06m put O’Connor’s firmly on track for the silver medal, giving her a comfortable cushion ahead of Brooks (43.37m) and Johnson-Thompson (41.91m) going into the 800m. Hall also set a PB, 48.13m, giving her an unassailable lead ahead of one of her best disciplines.

Michelle Atherley led for most of the way in the 800m before Hall kicked into the lead down the final home stretch, crossing the line in 2:06.08 to bring her winning tally to 6888. Johnson-Thompson followed in 2:07.38, while O’Connor produced a lifetime best of 2:09.56, giving her an Irish record of 6714.

Brooks finished in 2:13.17, giving her exactly the same score as Johnson-Thompson, 6581, for a shared bronze medal.

“This gold means so much,” said Hall. “Jackie (Joyner-Kersee, the last US athlete to win a world heptathlon title) and I have talked about the Worlds and I am so glad to finally get my gold. I struggled with injuries in 2024 and my body did not let me perform to my full potential in Paris (at the Olympics). Moving forward, I will continue to put my head down and try to improve in every event.”

Sandrina Sprengel of Germany finished fifth with a PB of 6434, just two points ahead of Sofie Dokter of the Netherlands. World indoor champion Saga Vanninen was seventh (6396) and Britain’s Jade O’Dowda eighth (6391).

Jon Mulkeen for World Athletics

Like this: Like Loading...