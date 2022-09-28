As of next season, Hankook will be the new and exclusive technical partner and tyre supplier of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.

At an event in The Swarovski Crystal Worlds in Austria, Hankook officially presented the newly developed Hankook iON race tyres to guests and representatives of Formula E, as well as the international media. The new tyre has been developed in close cooperation with the racing series and is particularly aimed at meeting the sustainability needs of Formula E and the future of e-mobility, without compromising motorsport performance, of course.

Nearly 30 percent of the new tyre, which is specially tailored to the third generation of Formula E race cars, is made of sustainable materials. The Formula E teams currently have access to a tyre variant that can be used in both dry and wet conditions, in order to further save resources. Furthermore, the long durability of the tyre is another pioneering step. After the respective race weekends, Hankook completely recycles every set of tyres ensuring the championship is as sustainable as possible. The first-time motorsport fans will see the Hankook tyres in race conditions will be at the Mexico City E-Prix on 14 January 2023, where 40,000 spectators are expected to fill the grandstands for what will be the first race in the new Gen3 era.