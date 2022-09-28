As of next season, Hankook will be the new and exclusive technical partner and tyre supplier of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.
At an event in The Swarovski Crystal Worlds in Austria, Hankook officially presented the newly developed Hankook iON race tyres to guests and representatives of Formula E, as well as the international media.

The new tyre has been developed in close cooperation with the racing series and is particularly aimed at meeting the sustainability needs of Formula E and the future of e-mobility, without compromising motorsport performance, of course.

Nearly 30 percent of the new tyre, which is specially tailored to the third generation of Formula E race cars, is made of sustainable materials. The Formula E teams currently have access to a tyre variant that can be used in both dry and wet conditions, in order to further save resources.

Furthermore, the long durability of the tyre is another pioneering step. After the respective race weekends, Hankook completely recycles every set of tyres ensuring the championship is as sustainable as possible.

The first-time motorsport fans will see the Hankook tyres in race conditions will be at the Mexico City E-Prix on 14 January 2023, where 40,000 spectators are expected to fill the grandstands for what will be the first race in the new Gen3 era.

Further information about the company’s engagement in Formula E can be found on the newly created Hankook motorsports website under www.hankook-motorsports.com

Sooil Lee, President & CEO of Hankook Tire & Technology: “A good three years ago, we at Hankook decided to become an official technical partner and tyre supplier of what is arguably the most progressive, modern and sustainable racing series in the world from the 2023 season. The philosophy of the Hankook brand and our strategic orientation towards an increasingly sustainable future also reflect the spirit and DNA of Formula E. Together, we will advance and significantly influence the development of modern motorsport over the coming years.”

Formula E CEO, Jamie Reigle, stated: “We are thrilled to welcome Hankook to the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship. We are proud to partner with a global player recognised as a top tire manufacturer that lives and breathes motorsport as a fundamental aspect of its corporate philosophy. Hankook’s vast experience working with race teams at circuits around the world, its pioneering innovation and commitment to sustainability make it a perfect match for the championship and our new Gen3 car.”

Consumers, in particular, benefit from the development of the new Hankook Formula E race tyres highlighted by the race to road technology transfer. With its range of new iON road tyres for both summer (Hankook iON evo) and winter (Hankook iON Winter) use, the premium maker offers products for resource-friendly mobility to be fitted on modern, premium electric cars.
A significantly lower rolling resistance for more km per battery load, high traction, even on wet roads and very good braking power for top safety and a high level of durability notably reflect the demands that electric cars place on their tires.
