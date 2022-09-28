The new tyre has been developed in close cooperation with the racing series and is particularly aimed at meeting the sustainability needs of Formula E and the future of e-mobility, without compromising motorsport performance, of course.
Furthermore, the long durability of the tyre is another pioneering step. After the respective race weekends, Hankook completely recycles every set of tyres ensuring the championship is as sustainable as possible.
The first-time motorsport fans will see the Hankook tyres in race conditions will be at the Mexico City E-Prix on 14 January 2023, where 40,000 spectators are expected to fill the grandstands for what will be the first race in the new Gen3 era.
Sooil Lee, President & CEO of Hankook Tire & Technology: “A good three years ago, we at Hankook decided to become an official technical partner and tyre supplier of what is arguably the most progressive, modern and sustainable racing series in the world from the 2023 season. The philosophy of the Hankook brand and our strategic orientation towards an increasingly sustainable future also reflect the spirit and DNA of Formula E. Together, we will advance and significantly influence the development of modern motorsport over the coming years.”
Formula E CEO, Jamie Reigle, stated: “We are thrilled to welcome Hankook to the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship. We are proud to partner with a global player recognised as a top tire manufacturer that lives and breathes motorsport as a fundamental aspect of its corporate philosophy. Hankook’s vast experience working with race teams at circuits around the world, its pioneering innovation and commitment to sustainability make it a perfect match for the championship and our new Gen3 car.”