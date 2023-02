Hanoi I will be up against Than KSVN in the final of the Vietnam Women’s National Cup set for 1 March 2023.

In the semifinals, Hanoi I beat Thai Nguyen T&T 4-3 on penalties after both teams were tied scoreless at the VPF Field while Than KSVN edged Phong Phu Ha Nam 1-0 at the Vietnam Youth Football Training Centre.

Than KSVN’s only goal of the game came off Ha Thi Nhai in the 55th minute when she capitalised on Phong Phu Ha Nam goalkeeper Hai Yen’s mistake to score.

