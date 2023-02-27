Philippe Troussier has been unveiled as the new head coach of the Vietnam national team for the next three years – from 1 March 2023 to 31 July 2026.

“I fully understand the importance and the responsibility in coming here and hope that everyone knows that my focus will be fully on overcoming the challenges we face in the near future,” said the Frenchman.

“I appreciate the trust of the VFF, especially Dr. Tran Quoc Tuan – the President of the VFF for their dedicated support.

“As everyone knows, I have led eight different teams around the world and have had the opportunity to participate in the World Cup, Olympic Games and tournaments in Africa for a total of more than 200 international matches. Of course, leading Vietnam is a challenge. I will use my experience to share with the players to bring Vietnamese football to the next level.”

Added Tran Anh Tu, Vice President of the VFF: “other than Troussier’s vast experience of working in many countries around the world, his three years of experience working in Vietnam as a Technical Director at VFF will be invaluable. And him being a former head coach at VPF Centre and the U19 Vietnam, Troussier will continue the achievements that Vietnamese football has achieved over time, thereby bringing the Vietnam national football team to new successes.”

