Hanoi FC will take on Hai Phong FC in the National Super Cup, which serves as the season opener to Vietnam’s 2023 V. League 1.

The game will be played tomorrow afternoon at the Hang Day Stadium in Hanoi with the winning team set to earn VND 300 million (USD 12,800) while the runners-up side will take home VND 200 million (USD 8,600).

Hanoi FC were the 2022 V. League 1 and also the 2022 National Cup winners while Hai Phong FC were the runners-up of the 2022 V. League 1.

#AFF

#VFF

#VLeague

