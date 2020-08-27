Hantharwady United have underlined their quality as a likely MPT Myanmar National League (MNL) 2020 champions following their convincing 3-1 win over former champions Yangon United.

What made the win special for Hantharwady was the fact that they had taken the full points against the five-time MNL winners at their own den of the Yangon United Sports Complex.

But it was Yangon who made the scoresheet first where after some early frustrations, Emmanuel Uzochukwu gave the city side the lead with three minutes left of the first half.

However, the pep talk at the break seemed to have done the trick as Hantharwady came back stronger with the equaliser through Aung Moe Htwe just six minutes after the restart.

Then came the brace from Donald Bissa.

Bissa, who had delivered a hattrick last week, found the target off goals in the 57th minute and 81st minute.

The win gave Hantharwady 24 points from nine matches – just one point ahead of second-placed Ayeyawady FC and seven in front of Yangon United on third.

And this week Ayeyawady kept up the pressure at the top when they flayed Sagaing FC 6-1.

Raphael nailed the opener just a minute into the game with a penalty as Ayeyawady then finished the first half 2-0 in front with the second goal coming off Htet Aung Than in the 16th minute.

And while Sagaing managed to close the gap through Patrick Gilles’ 16th minute effort, Ayeyawady stormed back with four goals – Raphael (52nd), Kyaw Zin Lwin (72nd), Thiha Zaw (79th) and Kaung Myat Thu (89th) for the final scoreline.

RESULTS

Hantharwady beat Yangon United 3-1

Yadanarbon beat Magwe 4-1

Southern Myanmar drew with Ispe 1-1

Shan United Rakhine United 1-0

Ayeyawady beat Sagaing 6-1

