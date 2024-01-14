Takumi Minamino scored twice as Japan fought back to hand Vietnam a 4-2 defeat at Al Thumama Stadium as the four-time champions kicked off their AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023™ campaign in Group D with a hard-fought win.

Hajime Moriyasu’s side were made to work for the three points in their meeting with former Japan coach Philippe Troussier, whose team rattled the Samurai Blue before slipping to a loss delivered by Keito Nakamura’s curling strike and Ayase Ueda’s late fourth.

For more, please click on https://www.the-afc.com/en/national/afc_asian_cup/news/group_d_japan_v_vietnam_2.html

