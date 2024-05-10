MISANO WORLD CIRCUIT MARCO SIMONCELLI, SAN MARINO – APRIL 14: Jake Dennis, Andretti Global, 2nd position, celebrates with his team on the podium during the Misano ePrix II at Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli on Sunday April 14, 2024 in Misano Adriatico, San Marino. (Photo by Sam Bagnall / LAT Images)

Andretti Global have announced today that its Formula E team have extended its partnership with Porsche Motorsport, securing the use of the Porsche 99X Electric through Season 12 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship. The continued collaboration underscores Andretti’s commitment to leveraging Porsche’s renowned expertise and technology for future success in the world’s fastest all-electric racing series.

Since joining forces at the start of Season 9 (2022-23), the Porsche 99X Electric has yielded significant achievements for Andretti Formula E including a Driver’s World Championship Title with Jake Dennis, who currently sits third in the Season 10 standings. They have also achieved three race wins, 15 podium finishes, five fastest laps, 112 laps led and a total of 365 Championship points to date. The alliance formed by the Porsche powertrain, uniting both Andretti Formula E and TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E teams has also resulted in 209 points scored so far towards the newly established Manufacturers’ Trophy, which the German manufacturer currently leads heading into their home race in Berlin.

DECADES OF VICTORY: THE ALLIANCE OF ANDRETTI AND PORSCHE MOTORSPORT

The longstanding tie between Andretti and Porsche Motorsport predates the GEN3 agreement announcement prior to Season 8’s Berlin E-Prix. Originating in 1983, when Mario and Michael Andretti made their debut at Le Mans with a Porsche 956, it set the stage for a legacy of triumphs to come, including their podium finish at the esteemed 24 Hours of Le Mans.

As both teams gear up for Porsche’s home race in the German capital this weekend, TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E and Andretti Formula E currently sit second and third in the Team’s Championship respectively. TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E are on 128 points, with Andretti Formula E team following close behind on 113 points. Porsche’s Pascal Wehrlein also currently leads the Driver’s Championship, with Andretti’s reigning champion Jake Dennis just 13 points behind. Wehrlein and Dennis’ teammates sit in 10th and 13th, with Antonio Felix Da Costa on 26 points and Norman Nato on 24.

Michael Andretti, Chairman & CEO, Andretti Global said:

“It’s an exciting time to be a part of Formula E and we feel confident in our position in the Series, which is due in large part to our partnership with Porsche. From day one our goal has been to win races and Championships, and Porsche has helped us achieve both since joining forces in Season 9. With all the success we’ve shared with the GEN3 car, I can’t wait to see what we can do together in the GEN3 Evo era.”

Roger Griffiths, Team Principal, Andretti Formula E said:

“We are very pleased to announce the extension of the Andretti and Porsche agreement to work together for the next two seasons. There was never any doubt in our mind about who we’d want to be working with. We have had a very special relationship with Porsche Motorsport, both on and off the track, and we have seen an awful lot of success together. Hopefully, we can share more success in the future.”

Thomas Laudenback, Vice President, Porsche Motorsport said:

“We are obviously very pleased about the continuation of our partnership. The Andretti name is one of the most renowned in global motorsports, so the contract extension is of particular importance to us. Andretti and the Porsche factory team work together in many areas in Formula E. We drive each other to peak performances. The standings at the halfway mark are proof for this: both teams find themselves in the top three, and so do two of the four drivers. Plus, together we are leading the Manufacturer’s Trophy for Porsche.”

Florian Modlinger, Director, Factory Motorsport Formula E said:

“We have enjoyed working with the Andretti team since we partnered up for the GEN3 era, and we are more than happy to continue to do so for GEN3 Evo. It’s also thanks to Andretti that the Porsche 99X Electric has had great results over the last one and half seasons, including Jake Dennis’ World Championship win. The exchange between the two teams contributes to the car’s performance, and that’s exactly what we’re all looking for. To enter GEN3 Evo in a well-working partnership makes me very optimistic for seasons 11 and 12.”

The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship returns to Berlin’s iconic Tempelhof Airport Street Circuit this weekend, May 11th-12th, for Rounds 9 and 10 of Season 10. Tickets are still available for people who don’t want to miss out on the action: https://berlin.tickets.fiaformulae.com/

Like this: Like Loading...