ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport star takes third pole position of 2022 with stunning lap

Honda-powered Girolami narrows Azcona’s title lead to 32 points with second pole in a row

Home hero Berthon just 0.026s slower for Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport in Alsace GrandEst

WTCR Trophy contender Bennani takes pole for partially-reversed Race 2 grid alongside rival Huff

New WTCR venue provides exciting challenge for FIA World Touring Car talents

WTCR Race of Alsace GrandEst, Circuit l’Anneau du Rhin, August 5-7, 2022

WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup, Rounds 13 and 14 of 20

WTCR Race of Alsace GrandEst Qualifying Q3 classification

1 Néstor Girolami (ARG) ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport, Honda Civic Type R TCR, 1m26.546s (150.5kph)

2 Nathanaël Berthon (FRA) Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS, +0.026s

3 Mikel Azcona (ESP) BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse, Hyundai Elantra N TCR, +0.072s

4 Esteban Guerrieri (ARG) ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport, Honda Civic Type R TCR, +0.302s

5 Gilles Magnus (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS

Reverse-grid pole for Race 2: Mehdi Bennani (MAR) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS

WTCR Race of Alsace GrandEst Qualifying provisional points allocation

10 points: Néstor Girolami (ARG) ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport, Honda Civic Type R TCR

8 points: Nathanaël Berthon (FRA) Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS

6 points: Mikel Azcona (ESP) BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse, Hyundai Elantra N TCR

4 points: Esteban Guerrieri (ARG) ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport, Honda Civic Type R TCR

2 points: Gilles Magnus (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS

Néstor Girolami stormed to his third WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup pole position of 2022 with a perfect performance in qualifying at WTCR Race Alsace GrandEst this afternoon.

The ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport driver lapped Circuit l’Anneau du Rhin in 1m26.546 during the single-lap pole-position shootout in Q3 to take the top spot from home hero Nathanaël Berthon of Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport.

Having set the pace in Q2, Girolami had free choice of when to complete his Q3 lap; the Argentinian choosing to go last of the five drivers who had made it into the final section of Qualifying.

Girolami’s choice proved inspired as he beat Berthon by just 0.026s. His lap pole lap also secured him 10 bonus points meaning he closed the gap to Goodyear #FollowTheLeader, Spain’s Mikel Azcona, to 32 points.

“It was insane,” Girolami said. “I was doing the maximum that could be achieved. We knew the track temperature was going down so choosing to go last was going to be an advantage.

“Huge thank you to the ALL-INKL team and HRC in Japan. Everyone did a great job. Tomorrow’s going to be difficult, but with some hard work we’ll manage.”

Behind Berthon’s Audi were BRC Hyundai N Squadra driver Azcona, Girolami’s Argentine Honda team-mate Esteban Guerrieri and Belgian Gilles Magnus, whose Comtoyou team replaced his Audi’s turbo in just 15 minutes at the start of the session.

LIQUI MOLY Team Engstler’s Tiago Monteiro enjoyed his best qualifying performance of the season in sixth spot while team-mate Attila Tassi was knocked out of the reckoning for a top-10 result − and pole position on Race 2’s partially-reversed grid − by just 0.034s.

Behind Monteiro were Berthon’s team-mate Tom Coronel and the Hyundai Elantra N TCR of practice pace-setter Norbert Michelisz.

Zengő Motorsport’s Rob Huff and Comtoyou’s Mehdi Bennani completed the top 10, giving the Moroccan pole position for Race 2 ahead of the CUPRA-powered Briton, who are rivals in the WTCR Trophy for independent racers.

QUALIFYING QUOTES AND SOUND FILES

Driver quotes and sound files following Qualifying will be issued separately.

WHAT’S NEXT?

Rounds 13 and 14 of the 2022 WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup take place on August 7 as follows:

Race 1: 11h15 (30 minutes+1 lap, live on Eurosport Player and other broadcasters around the world)

Race 2: 16h15 (25 minutes+1 lap, live on Eurosport Player and other broadcasters around the world)

All timings CET, provisional and subject to change

