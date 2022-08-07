Three-time winners Thailand put up a commanding performance to triumph 4-1 over Timor Leste as they took Group B of the AFF Under-16 Championship 2022 even though Laos won big over Brunei DS in the other group tie across town.

At the Maguwoharjo Sleman Stadium, Thailand did not take too long to stamp their authority when Kritakan Rungrotbenjaphon volleyed home the early ninth-minute lead.

With their control of the midfield beyond doubt, Thailand then doubled the advantage in the 17th minute when Jiraphol Saelio headed home the cross from Saranyarat Naprasert.

And while Timor Leste managed to give themselves some salvation a minute after the restart through Marques De Carvalho, there was no stopping Thailand from taking the full points when Tontawan Puntamunee fired in a brace (50th and 63rd).

While Thailand made sure of their place in the semifinals this year, Laos’ huge win over Brunei DS failed to give them their place in the next round.

With just five points to their name, Laos could not overcome Vietnam as the best runners-up currently where the latter holds the better advantage with six points.

At the Sultan Agung Bantul Stadium, Laos thrashed Brunei DS 10-0.

Thanousack Nanthavongdoungsy was on target with four goals (10th, 29th, 67th and 71st) as did Sayfon Keohanam (26th, 36th, 53rd and 57th) as Laos maintained their dominance from the get-go.

Xayxana Sihalath’s double (68th and 87th minute) completed the win for Laos as Brunei DS finished their campaign without scoring a single goal.

AFF UNDER-16 CHAMPIONSHIP 2022

7 August 2022

GROUP B

RESULTS

Laos 10-0 Brunei DS

Thailand 4-1 Timor Leste

8 August 2022

GROUP C

FIXTURES

1500hrs (Sultan Agung Bantul Stadium): Myanmar vs Cambodia

1500hrs (Maguwoharjo Sleman Stadium): Malaysia vs Australia

