A convincing 5-0 win over Son La on the seventh match day ensured Ho Chi Minh City I their win of the first round of the National Women’s Football Championship -Thai Son Bac Cup 2023.

Even though they came in as underdogs, Son La sat deep as they kept to their defensive formation to frustrate HCMC I as the defending champions left the first half frustrated 0-0.

However, HCMC I proved that they are a much better side physically when just six minutes into the second half, Tran Thi Thuy Trang converted from the spot for them to take the lead.

It was 2-0 in the 61st minute with Thuy Trang again firing in from just inside the box as she then completed her hattrick in the 76th minute.

Cu Thi Huynh Nhu and Kim Yen then scored two more goals in injury time for a well-deserved victory for HCMC I.

In the meantime, Than KSVN kept up the pressure at the top with a 2-0 win over Ho Chi Minh City II.

An own goal from Thuy Linh in the 37th minute gave Than KSVN just what they needed as Ha Thi Nhai then doubled the advantage just before the break for the win.

Elsewhere, Hanoi I blasted Phong Phu Ha Nam 3-0 while Thai Nguyen T&T crushed Hanoi II 4-0.

