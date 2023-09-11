It was sheer heartbreak for host Thailand when they could not deliver the 49th King’s Cup to their loyal fans after losing to Iraq in the final last night at the 700th Anniversary Stadium.

Aymen Hussain gave Iraq the lead after just six minutes before Thailand fought back with the equaliser through Nicholas Mikelson’s header in the 37th minute.

Iraq were ahead again in the 65th minute off a fine finish from Amjed Attwan as Thailand then came back with the second equaliser off Bordin Phala’s 82nd minute header.

In the penalty shootouts, Iraq emerged triumphant 5-4 to lift the King’s Cup this year, after the miss from Pathompol Charoenrattanapirom.

In the meantime, Lebanon came in third after beating India 1-0 in the classification match – with the only goal coming off Kassem Mohammed in the 77th minute.

