Team Hi Rev SCK Honda Racing’s Mohd Helmi Azman has proven himself to be equally adept at both the Sepang North and Sepang South track configurations.

Racing at the 2.61km Sepang South Circuit for Round 3 of the 2020 PETRONAS Malaysian Cub Prix Championship, the 21-year-old clinched his second CP150 career win when he stormed to the finish line with a time of 14’15.941s.

The Honda rider started the race from third on the grid after setting a qualifying time that was almost a second adrift of the polesitter, Akid.

Despite early indications of a PETRONAS Sprinta Yamaha Maju Motor domination, Helmi was able to match Akid pace-for-pace throughout the 11-lap race.

“It was every man for himself during the CP150 Final,” said Helmi. “Even as we hit the midway point, it was still very congested in the front group. It would have been impossible to pull away, which meant that my final lap slipstreaming strategy had to be on point.”

The 21-year-old executed his final lap strategy to perfection. Second out of the final corner, Helmi glued himself to the rear of Azroy Hakeem Anuar’s Honda for the long sprint to the finish line, breaking out from under cover barely at the last moment to pip Azroy to the finish line by 0.037 seconds.

In spite of a strong performance, poleman and Round 2 winner Mohd Akid Aziz had to settle for third on the podium with 14’15.983s.

A trio of podium finishes in the first three legs of the 2020 season had placed team Idemitsu Honda Yuzy Racing’s Azroy Hakeem Anuar in good standings at the top of the championship leader.

Azroy leads with 56 points followed by Mohd Helmi Azman second with 50 points and Mohd Akid Aziz third with 41 points.

Meanwhile ONEXOX TKKR SAG Team’s Mohd Hafiza Rofa aced the 8-lap CP125 final to take his first win of the season with 11’05.311s.

Hafiza triumphed against team PETRONAS Sprinta Yamaha Maju Motor’s Mohd Syafiq Rosli who finished second with 11’06.384s.

Hafiza’s TKKR team mate, Mohd Shafiq Rasol finished third in the race, picking up 16 more points to extend his lead on the CP125 standings.

Team TKKR also celebrated a strong achievement in the age-capped Wira KBS class when Mohd Aeiman Hafizh Shahril won the race with 9’54.353s.

2020 PETRONAS MALAYSIAN CUB PRIX CHAMPIONSHIP

Round 3 – CP150 Race Results

1. Mohd Helmi Azman (Honda) (Hi Rev SCK Honda Racing) 14’15.941s

2. Azroy Hakeem Anuar (Honda) (Idemitsu Honda Yuzy Racing) 14’15.978s

3. Mohd Akid Aziz (Yamaha) (PETRONAS Sprinta Yamaha Maju Motor) 14’15.983s

4. Mohd Haziq Mohd Fairues (Yamaha) (PETRONAS Sprinta Yamaha Maju Motor) 14’15.987s

5. Izam Ikmal Izamli (Honda) (Hi Rev SCK Honda Racing) 14’15.999s

CP150 Standings After Round 3

1. Azroy Hakeem Anuar (Honda) (Idemitsu Honda Yuzy Racing) 56 points

2. Mohd Helmi Azman (Honda) (Hi Rev SCK Honda Racing) 50 points

3. Mohd Akid Aziz (Yamaha) (PETRONAS Sprinta Yamaha Maju Motor) 41 points

4. Mohd Khairul Ikhwan Ajis (Yamaha) (AHM Motorsports Yamaha Racing) 29 points

5. Mohd Muzakkir Mohamed (Yamaha) (ONEXOX TKKR SAG Team) 28 points

Round 3 – CP125 Race Results

1. Mohd Hafiza Rofa (Yamaha) (ONEXOX TKKR SAG Team) 11’05.311s

2. Mohd Syafiq Rosli (Yamaha) (PETRONAS Sprinta Yamaha Maju Motor) 11’06.384s

3. Mohd Shafiq Rasol (Yamaha) (ONEXOX TKKR SAG Team) 11’06.609s

4. Mohd Faiz Zekri Sabri (Yamaha) (ONEXOX SAG Team) 11’08.038s

5. Mohd Adib Rosley (Yamaha) (IPONE Yamaha YY Pang Racing Team) 11’08.076s

CP125 Standings After Round 3

1. Mohd Shafiq Rasol (Yamaha) (ONEXOX TKKR SAG Team) 61 points

2. Mohd Syafiq Rosli (Yamaha) (PETRONAS Sprinta Yamaha Maju Motor) 51 points

3. Mohd Hafiza Rofa (Yamaha) (ONEXOX TKKR SAG Team) 41 points

4. Mohd Syafieq Aiman Mohd Fauzi (Yamaha) (ONEXOX SAG Team) 35 points

5. Mohd Fareez Afeez Abd Rahman (Yamaha) (IPONE Yamaha YY Pang Racing Team) 30 points

Round 3 – Wira Race Results

1. Mohd Aeiman Hafidz Shahril (Yamaha) (ONEXOX SAG Team) 09’54.353s

2. Rahimi Nabil Razu (Yamaha) (PETRONAS Sprinta Yamaha-31 Racing) 09’54.375s

3. Mohd Aqil Danial Nasrul (Yamaha) (PETRONAS Sprinta Yamaha-31 Racing) 09’54.465s

4. Mohd Izzat Mohd Raduan (Yamaha) (ONEXOX SAG Team) 09’55.204s

5. Mohd Idlan Haqimi Raduan (Honda) (Idemitsu Kozi DFZ Yam Honda Racing) 09’55.225s

Wira Standings After Round 3

1. Rahimi Nabil Razu (Yamaha) (PETRONAS Sprinta Yamaha-31 Racing) 53 points

2. Mohd Aeiman Hafidz Shahril (Yamaha) (ONEXOX SAG Team) 38 points

3. Mohd Norhakim Mohd Norhafizullah (Yamaha) (ONEXOX SAG Team) 35 points

4. Mohd Harith Haziq Zamri (Yamaha) (Castrol Power1 Racing Team) 34 points

5. Mohd Izzat Mohd Raduan (Yamaha) (ONEXOX SAG Team) 33 points

