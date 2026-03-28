Current champion Herrera fires the opening shot, snatching clear victory in the inaugural race of the 2026 WorldWCR season at the AIA circuit in Portimao, Portugal.



Race 1 Highlights:

The first WorldWCR race win of the season goes to a dominant Maria Herrera (Terra & Vita GRT Yamaha WorldWCR), who crossed the line with a significant 4.6 second advantage over her closest rival and set the fastest lap of the race in the process.



(Terra & Vita GRT Yamaha WorldWCR), who crossed the line with a significant 4.6 second advantage over her closest rival and set the fastest lap of the race in the process. Rookie Paola Ramos (Klint Racing) put up an incredible fight in her first race as a permanent WorldWCR rider fending off Beatriz Neila (Ampito Crescent Yamaha) in the early stages to score her first podium of the season, a good three seconds clear of third-placed Neila.



(Klint Racing) put up an incredible fight in her first race as a permanent WorldWCR rider fending off (Ampito Crescent Yamaha) in the early stages to score her first podium of the season, a good three seconds clear of third-placed Neila. Lying fourth for the best part of the race, Klint Racing’s Roberta Ponziani was later caught by the chasing group which made for an exciting finale with no less than six riders battling it out for fourth.

It was French rider Lucie Boudesseul (GMT94-YAMAHA) who came out on top, finishing just 0.058 of a second ahead of Sara Sanchez (Hadden Racing Team) to secure fourth.



was later caught by the chasing group which made for an exciting finale with no less than six riders battling it out for fourth. It was French rider (GMT94-YAMAHA) who came out on top, finishing just 0.058 of a second ahead of (Hadden Racing Team) to secure fourth. Closing just a fraction behind fifth-placed Sanchez were 2026 rookie Yvonne Cerpa (MotosCerpa), Pakita Ruiz (PR46+1 Racing Team) and Natalia Rivera (Terra & Vita GRT Yamaha WorldWCR), all of whom crossed the line within seven tenths of fourth-placed Boudesseul .



were 2026 rookie (MotosCerpa), (PR46+1 Racing Team) and (Terra & Vita GRT Yamaha WorldWCR), all of whom crossed the line within seven tenths of fourth-placed . A more solitary race for Australian Tayla Relph (Full Throttle Racing), tenth today, while wildcard Muklada Sarapuech (EEST NJT Racing Team) banked five championship points in placing eleventh.



(Full Throttle Racing), tenth today, while wildcard (EEST NJT Racing Team) banked five championship points in placing eleventh. Twentieth on the grid after receiving a penalty, Chloe Jones (Ampito Crescent Yamaha) did well to climb to thirteenth and score her first points of the season.



(Ampito Crescent Yamaha) did well to climb to thirteenth and score her first points of the season. The race brought crashes for Mallory Dobbs (YVS Sabadell Diva Racing), Katie Hand (Team Trasimeno), Emily Bondi (FT Racing Academy), the three riders fortunately unhurt.



(YVS Sabadell Diva Racing), (Team Trasimeno), (FT Racing Academy), the three riders fortunately unhurt. Having also put in the quickest lap (1’52.685), race winner Herrera will start from pole again tomorrow ahead of Neila and Ramos.

Championship Standings:

Herrera leads the way with maximum points after this opening race (25)

leads the way with maximum points after this opening race (25) Rookie Ramos (20 points) and fellow Spaniard Neila (16) lie second and third

(20 points) and fellow Spaniard (16) lie second and third Boudesseul (13) and Sanchez (11) round out the top five

Key Points:

Pole position: Maria Herrera (Terra & Vita GRT Yamaha WorldWCR) – 1’52.572

Race 1 winner: Maria Herrera

Race fastest lap: Maria Herrera – 1’52.685 (lap 3)

P1 | Maria Herrera | Terra & Vita GRT Yamaha WorldWCR

“I expected Paola to break away with me to be honest as she’s been showing great pace. I knew I could soon set a 1’52, which I did, but I was surprised when I saw my pit board and realized I had a 4 second lead. That allowed me to breathe a little bit, and I was happy to finish the race as I was a little nervous. I think I can improve over the second part of the race, as I was too focused on lap times today. So tomorrow I’ll try to relax a little more and see what we can do.”



P2 | Paola Ramos | Klint Racing Team

“I’m happy with the result. I had a difficult start but was able to overtake Beatriz quite quickly and build a bit of a gap. It was quite a solitary race for me, with not much battling after the first laps, but I’m pleased with the outcome. I think I can do a little more tomorrow if I make a good start. Maria is so fast, but I’ll do my best to stick with her tomorrow.”



P3 | Beatriz Neila | Ampito Crescent Yamaha

“This podium is honestly like P1 for me today, as we had a few issues in the recent test and again yesterday and have had to make a lot of changes to the bike. In the first part of the race, I was super close but then the gap opened up, so I know I need to keep working. I’m closer than I was yesterday but could still only put in 1’53s. Tomorrow’s race will be difficult too I think, but I think we can do a little more and take another step. Let’s see.”

Race 1 Results

1. Maria Herrera (Terra & Vita GRT Yamaha WorldWCR)

2. Paola Ramos (Klint Racing Team) +4.657s

3. Beatriz Neila (Ampito Crescent Yamaha) +7.774s

4. Lucie Boudesseul (GMT94 Yamaha) +15.214s

5. Sara Sanchez (Hadden Racing Team) +15.272s

6. Roberta Ponziani (Klint Racing Team) +15.313s



Fastest lap: Maria Herrera – 1’52.685s, new lap record

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