The top two seeds – Lim Zhi Shin and Oo Shan Zi – will clash in the final of the Women’s Singles of the Second Leg, Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) National Under-21 Championships 2026 tomorrow at the Pahang BA Badminton Hall in Kuantan.

This follows the culmination of the semifinal matches earlier today, with the duo from the BAM not letting up to book their places in the decider tomorrow.

Top seed Zhi Shin will be looking to defend the title she won last year, where in the semifinal she did not drop a set yet again with the 18-year-old running out straight set winner over national teammate Teoh Sue Mei.

After taking the first set 15-6, Zhi Shin had to suffer some anxious moments before recording the 17-15 win in 26 minutes.

On the other hand, second-seed Shan Zhi was made to work hard in her semifinal tie against BAM’s Eng Ler Qi, who will turn 19-years-old later this November.

The 3rd/4th ranked Ler Qi had taken the first set 15-9 before Shan Zhi fought back to take the next two sets 15-11, 15-6.

In the meantime, a new champion will be crowned in the Men’s Singles tomorrow following the exit of defending champion Tan Kean Wei in the quarterfinals.

The 5th/8th ranked Muhammad Haziq Mohd Najib showed that his win over the No. 1 seed Kean Wei was no fluke with another strong performance in the semifinal today, in which he took just 30 minutes to dispose of his Selangor teammate Arshdip Singh Darshan Singh 17-15, 15-11.

In the final tomorrow, Muhammad Haziq will be up against BAM’s Roslie Razeeq Danial, who will be looking to make up for his loss in the final of the same event last year.

The 3rd/4th ranked Roslie seems to have hit a rich vein of self-assurance as he set aside Kee Is Qian from Kedah in the semifinals.

Roslie took 40 minutes to chalk the 15-12, 15-11 victory and the chance at redemption.

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