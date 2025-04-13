Silly season is heating up in Qatar, with the prodigiously talented #37 at the centre of paddock rumours and earning praise from the MotoGP Legend.

We may only be four rounds into the 2025 MotoGP World Championship, but speculation is already swirling around the future of one of the sport’s brightest talents. Pedro Acosta has become a central figure in one of the season’s biggest transfer rumours, with the factory KTM rider reportedly linked to a potential move to Ducati, specifically the VR46 Racing Team.

Currently in just his second season in the premier class, Acosta is already a two-time World Champion in Moto3 and Moto2—an achievement that quickly propelled him into the MotoGP spotlight. At only 20 years old, the Spanish rider would almost certainly have no shortage of offers should he decide to part ways with KTM at the end of the season. However, it should be noted that his current contract with the team runs until the end of the 2026 campaign.

Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team Owner Valentino Rossi is in attendance at the Qatar GP, and he expressed his admiration for the precocious talent: “I like Acosta very much. He’s a fantastic rider. He’s very young and he has an incredible talent,” he told MotoGP Pitlane Report Jack Appleyard.

Still, Rossi was cautious when asked whether his team would actively chase Acosta’s signature: “It’s very early and we are happy with Franco [Morbidelli] and [Fabio] Di Giannantonio, because they are part of us. We have grown together. So, we will see.”

Acosta himself spoke on the topic after the Americas GP, reiterating his commitment to KTM and his long-term vision: “We have to know where we are. I came to KTM with a clear dream, and the dream is still there. We need to keep pushing. We know that it isn’t an easy target but it is part of the game.”

Despite being only four races into his second MotoGP season, Acosta has already shown his potential. He earned five podiums as a rookie, and while a first win has eluded him so far, there’s still ample time for him to change that—whether it’s with KTM or elsewhere. – www.motogp.com

