Archie Biggin of the UK dives from the 27 metre platform during the second competition day of the fourth stop of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series at Ballycastle Harbour, Causeway Coast, Northern Ireland on July 19, 2024. // Dean Treml / Red Bull Content Pool

Great Britain’s Aidan Heslop and Rhiannan Iffland of Australia overpowered their rivals in stunning fashion at the fourth stop of the 2024 Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series on Saturday, both scoring victory by a huge margin at Causeway Coast.

With two rounds directly off the rugged cliffs and two off the platforms across three days of competition, it was Heslop who excelled in the cold, wet and windy conditions, and victory never looked in doubt following his thunderous third round dive – a Forward 4 Somersaults 31⁄2 Twists Pike for which he earned 151.05 points. An equally impressive effort in the final round secured a commanding victory for the Brit, with Romania’s Constantin Popovici 46.10 points behind in second place.

James Lichtenstein of the USA continued his consistent streak to collect a fourth podium spot in four stops this season, maintaining his position atop the overall leaderboard.

For Iffland, the dominant force in the women’s competition over the last eight years, it was another display of total control from start to finish. The 32-year-old picked up 9.0s from the judges in each of the first three rounds, before a huge Back 3 Somersaults 2 Twists Pike in the final round sealed victory by a margin of 46.60 points over Ginni van Katwijk of the Netherlands, who claimed a career-best second place and her first ever podium. Canada’s Molly Carlson completed the women’s top three at this first ever stop in Northern Ireland.

