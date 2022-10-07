The Honda logo will be displayed on Oracle Red Bull Racing’s RB18 and Scuderia AlphaTauri’s AT03 from the Formula One Honda Japanese Grand Prix 2022 onwards. Multiple Grand Prix winner Sergio Pérez will take on an ambassador role for the driving academy of Honda Racing School (HRS). Pérez will begin his role with a lecture session for HRS students in November 2022. HRC THANKS DAY will be held on Sunday, November 27, 2022. Max Verstappen, Sergio Perez, from Oracle Red Bull Racing and Pierre Gasly and Yuki Tsunoda from Scuderia AlphaTauri will be in attendance.

Dr. Helmut Marko, Motorsport Advisor, Oracle Red Bull Racing: “Oracle Red Bull Racing and Honda Racing Corporation have achieved great success in Formula One together. With these new agreements, we are proud to continue going from strength to strength with the technical support from HRC until the next generation of engines are introduced in 2026. We are confident this relationship with HRC will set us up for more success over the next three seasons and thank them for their ongoing support.”

Christian Horner, Team Principal and CEO, Oracle Red Bull Racing: “Honda has invested significantly in hybrid technology over the course of our partnership. This has ensured the supply of competitive power units to both teams, for which we are very grateful. Our combined goal is to continue to deliver dominant engines and achieve the most success possible in the following three years. To mark this, we look forward to welcoming the Honda logo back on to the car from Suzuka onwards.”

Koji Watanabe, Head of Corporate Communications Supervisory Unit, Honda Motor Co., Ltd. and President of Honda Racing Corporation: “The HRC logo on the nose and Honda logo on the side of the cars of both teams represent the strong ties between Honda and Red Bull Group. Through the technical support provided by HRC, Honda will fully support the challenges those machines take on to become the ‘fastest in the world.’ We are very pleased that these machines will be unveiled at the F1 Japanese Grand Prix, where Honda serves as the title sponsor. Please root for the two Red Bull Group teams which compete with power units loaded with Honda technologies.”