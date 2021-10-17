Hong Yen Thakam FC served a surprise in the 2021 Thai Futsal League when they edged defending champions Freefire Bluewave Chonburi 3-2 at the Huamark Indoor Stadium.

While Peerapat Kaewwilai had given Freefire the lead after just two minutes, Hong Yen staged a brilliant fightback in the second half with a three-minute blitz off goals from Atirat Sittisak (22nd), Wendel Mendes (24th) and Kawin Kaewprasert (25th) to put themselves 3-1 in front.

And even though Panut Kittiphanuwong managed to close the gap with Freefire’s second goal in the 37th minute, it could not re-ignite their campaign to at least draw the game.

In the meantime, Port FC kept up the pressure at the top of the standings with a 5-0 whitewash of Royal Thai Navy – off goals from Chaivai Jamkrajang (3rd minute), Marcos Vinius (4th), Wisanu Meemakbang (14th), Tawatchai Rairat (17th) and Itticha Prapaphan (35th).

Another seasoned campaigner Bangkok BTS were also on the winning trail with a 5-1 win over Kasembundit FC.

BTS were on target with a brace from Teedanai Yakiaw (18th and 26th minute), Araça (23rd), Panuwat Malilor (36th) and Ramon Pavao (40th).

Kasembundit’s only goal of the game came off Watcharin Namatsakarn’s 34th minute strike.

2021 THAI FUTSAL LEAGUE

RESULTS

NT FC 5-2 Petchaburi Rajabhat

Freefire Bluewave 2-3 Hong Yen Thakam

Port FC 5-0 Royal Thai Navy

Bangkok BTS 5-1 Kasembundit FC

Suratthani​ 2-7 Black Pearl United

Thammasart Stallion 1-1 Bangkok City

NEU 3-3 Nonthaburi FC

