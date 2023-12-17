Hongyen Thakam picked up their first-ever Futsal Thai League title in style with a five-point advantage over second-placed Black Pearl United.

In the final game of the season, Hongyen crushed Suratthani FC 4-2 to wrap up the crown despite Black Pearl’s crushing 7-2 victory over former champions Port ASM in their final game of the season.

Black Pearl had to be contented with finishing second while 11-time winners Bluewave Chonburi ended the season on third.

Suratthani certainly did not make it easy for Hongyen when they held the latter to a 1-1 draw at the break with Theodsak Charoenphong’s opening fourth-minute goal being cancelled out by Panuwat Malilo in the 19th minute.

However, Hongyen stormed into the second half with three goals in two minutes through Worasak Srirangpairoj (23rd minute), William (25th) and Ryan Gomes (25th).

Nakhon Khiden’s 32nd minute goal for Suratthani was just sheer consolation as Hongyen romped to the title in celebratory style.

FUTSAL THAI LEAGUE 2023 – INDIVIDUAL AWARDS

Most Valuable Player Award: Theodsak Charoenphong (Hongyen Thakam)

Top Scorer Award: Ryan Gomes 43 goals (Hongyen Thakam)

Best Goalkeeper Award: Arus Senbaat (Black Pearl United)

Best Head Coach Award: Thiago Nunes Rupp (Hongyen Thakam)

#AFF

#FAT

#FutsalThailand

Like this: Like Loading...