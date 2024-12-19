Host China took three out of five titles as they ended the season-ending BWF World Tour Finals 2024 on a rousing note in front of the home fans at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Gymnasium in Hangzhou.

In the all-China final of the Women’s Singles, Wang Zhi Yi emerged champion after beating Han Yue in a duel that lasted well over 70 minutes.

The 25-year-old Han Yue took the first set 21-19, but world No. 2 Zhi Yi showed her quality to take the next two sets 21-19 and 21-11 for her first BWF World Tour Finals crown.

China then went on to take the title in the Mixed Doubles through Zheng Si Wei-Huang Ya Qiong after beating Malaysia’s Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei Malaysia in another three-set thriller.

It was always going to be an uphill task to dislodge the world’s top pair with Si Wei-Ya Qiong taking the first set 21-18, as the Malaysians then making a game of it to take the second set 21-14.

However, Si Wei-Ya Qiong ensured their second BWF World Tour crown by taking the third set 21-17.

Si Wei-Ya Qiong had taken their first title in 2019.

China then went on to wrap up their third crown in Hangzhou with Shi Yu Qi emerging victorious in the final of the Men’s Singles over former champion Anders Antonsen from Denmark.

Yu Qi, who had beaten Antonsen twice before in the finals of the Malaysia Open and also Indonesia Open earlier this year, was made to work hard before taking the straight set 21-18, 21-14 victory in 52 minutes.

In the meantime, South Korea’s Baek Ha-ha-Lee So-hee had to toil for their win in the Women’s Singles when they had to battle for well over an hour before overcoming Nami Matsuyama-Chiharu Shida from Japan.

The current world No. 1 won in straight set 21-19, 21-14.

In the Men’s Doubles, Kim Astrup-Anders Skaarup Rasmussen from Denmark emerged champions of the BWF World Tour Finals 2024 after beating Malaysian pair Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin 21-17, 17-21, 21-11.

BWF WORLD TOUR FINALS 2024

ALL FINALS

RESULTS

WOMEN’S SINGLES: Wang Zhi Yi (CHN) bt Han Yue (CHN) 19-21, 21-19, 21-11

MIXED DOUBLES: Zheng Si Wei-Huang Ya Qiong (CHN) bt Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei (MAS) 21-18, 14-21, 21-17

WOMEN’S DOUBLES: Baek Ha-ha-Lee So-hee (KOR) bt Nami Matsuyama-Chiharu Shida (JPN) 21-19, 21-14

MEN’S DOUBLES: Kim Astrup-Anders Skaarup Rasmussen (DEN) bt Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin (MAS) 21-17, 17-21, 21-11

MEN’S SINGLES: Shi Yu Qi (CHN) bt Anders Antonsen (DEN) 21-18, 21-14

Like this: Like Loading...