Jakarta, 25 July 2025: Vietnam will take on Indonesia in the ASEAN U-23 Mandiri Cup™ 2025 final at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium after the champions came from behind to win 2-1 against the Philippines on Friday while the hosts claimed a 7-6 penalty shoot-out victory over Thailand to also advance.

Jens Raven scored six minutes from time to pull Indonesia into a 1-1 draw with Thailand after Yotsakon Burapha had put his side in front and, after 30 minutes of extra-time and five rounds of penalties could not separate the teams, Alfharezzi Buffon hit the winning spot-kick in sudden-death.

Thailand captain Seksan Ratree had been instrumental in his side taking the lead in the 60th minute as he surged into the penalty area before delivering possession to Yotsakon and he calmly slotted the opener past Ardiansyah.

Raven rescued his side in the 84th minute, powering into the six-yard box to meet Rayhan Hannan’s corner from the right and head in the equaliser that took the game into extra-time.

Neither side could find a way through during a frantic 30 additional minutes and, in the first round of spot-kicks, Pichitchai Sienkrathok thumped his attempt against the crossbar.

Robi Darwis saw his spot-kick in the third round saved by Sorawat before the shoot-out moved into sudden death. It was in the eighth round that Yotsakon’s penalty was saved by Ardiansyah as he dived to his right, leaving Alfharezzi to hit the winner for the hosts.

In the day’s opening semi-final, goals from Nguyễn Đình Bắc and Nguyễn Xuân Bắc saw Kim Sang-sik’s side overcome a Philippines’ team that had taken the lead through Javier Mariona in the 36th minute as Vietnam qualified for a third consecutive final.

After weathering early pressure, the Philippines took the lead when Vietnam struggled to clear their lines after a long throw-in by Jian Caraig. The ball was knocked down by Noah Leddel for Mariona, who turned it in with his left foot.

Vietnam were back on level terms in the 41st minute thanks to the quick reaction of Đình Bắc. The forward saw his header from Nguyễn Phi Hoàng’s cross come back off the inside of the right post and he was first to pounce on the loose ball.

Philippines goalkeeper Nicholas Guimarães was left helpless nine minutes into the second half when Phi Hoàng’s cross from the left found Xuân Bắc, and he sent a looping header into the top right corner of the goal.

The winners of the Mandiri Player of the Match award for today’s games are:

Vietnam v Philippines:Nguyễn Xuân Bắc (#12), Vietnam

Indonesia v Thailand: Muhammad Ardiansyah (#1), Indonesia

Indonesia and Vietnam will meet in the Mandiri Cup™ 2025 final at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium on Tuesday, 29 July, with the match kicking off at 8.00pm local time. The third-place play-off between Thailand and the Philippines takes place a day earlier on 28 July at 8.00pm at the same venue.

The ASEAN U-23 Mandiri Cup™ 2025 final and third-place play-off will be broadcast LIVE on the domestic television networks and streaming platforms listed below.

