Hougang United were crowned champions of the 2022 Singapore Cup last night after defeating Tampines Rovers 3-2 in a thrilling final at the Jalan Besar Stadium.

It was a historic night for the Cheetahs, who won the first-ever major trophy in their history on their maiden Singapore Cup final appearance with 2,983 spectators in attendance.

Firdaus Kassim’s charges had to do it the hard way even though they took the lead through Kristijan Krajček, who would go on to be the hero of the night.

For more, please click on https://spl.sg/hougang-united-2022-singapore-cup-champions/

#AFF

#FAS

#SPL

