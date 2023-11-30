An exciting new era for rugby sevens is set to start as Dubai marks the beginning of the new HSBC SVNS 2024.

Exciting new era for rugby sevens begins as HSBC SVNS kicks off in Dubai on 2-3 December

The Emirates Dubai 7s is the opening round of HSBC SVNS 2024, featuring the top 12 men’s and 12 women’s teams in the world

New Zealand are reigning men’s and women’s champions, while South Africa men and Australia women will aim to repeat their success in Dubai last December

The new-look HSBC SVNS features seven regular season events plus a Grand Final with promotion and relegation at stake, before the Olympic Games Paris 2024

Captains take the game to new heights by gathering at the world record-breaking Sky Cantilever at One Za’abeel

The action begins at 09:00 local time (GMT+4) on Saturday, with the women’s and men’s finals at 19:13 and 19:53 on Sunday respectively

An exciting new era for rugby sevens will begin in Dubai on 2-3 December as the highly anticipated HSBC SVNS 2024 kicks off.

The Emirates Dubai 7s features the top 12 men’s and 12 women’s teams in the world competing over two action-packed days at The Sevens Stadium.

Rugby sevens is going next level and the 24 captains led by example on Wednesday as they took the game to new heights by gathering on top of the world record-breaking Sky Cantilever at One Za’abeel – Dubai’s newest architectural marvel.

The Emirates Dubai 7s has been a mainstay on the global rugby sevens calendar since its inception in 1999, and will feature a huge music and entertainment line-up and mass participation sports activities alongside the world-class rugby sevens to entertain fans in a festival atmosphere.

The HSBC SVNS action kicks off at 09:00 local time (GMT+4) on Saturday with the men’s and women’s pool matches. Day two begins at 09:30 on Sunday with the quarter-finals and culminates with the women’s gold medal final at 19:13, followed by the men’s final at 19:53 local time.

EMIRATES DUBAI 7s MATCH SCHEDULE >>

The men’s competition sees 2023 series champions New Zealand – who were winners in Sydney, Los Angeles, Hong Kong, Singapore and Toulouse last season – headline Pool A alongside Canada, last year’s Cape Town winners Samoa and the defending Emirates Dubai 7s champions South Africa, in a repeat showdown of the of the recent Rugby World Cup final in Paris in the 15s game.

2023 Hamilton, Vancouver and London winners, Argentina are in Pool B and will face Spain, Australia and Ireland in Dubai, while double Olympic gold medal winners Fiji will meet France, USA and Great Britain in Pool C.

In the women’s competition, New Zealand, who won six of seven tournaments to claim their seventh series title, headline Pool A alongside Fiji, Great Britain and the World Rugby Sevens Challenger Series 2023 champions South Africa who join the series this season.

Defending Emirates Dubai 7s champions Australia will face Brazil, Ireland and Japan in Pool B, while last season’s overall bronze medal winners USA take on France, Spain and their North American rivals Canada in Pool C.

The competition format replicates the Olympic model and sees the top two teams from each pool, plus the best two third-placed teams qualify for the quarter-finals from where it is knockout rugby.

HSBC SVNS 2024 CALENDAR >>

World Rugby’s revamped and rebranded global celebration of rugby sevens is taking place across eight iconic destinations and is set to supercharge the sport’s global appeal.

The new-look HSBC SVNS 2024 features seven regular season events – in Dubai, Cape Town, Perth, Vancouver, Los Angeles, Hong Kong and Singapore – before the Grand Final in Madrid. The top eight placed teams based on cumulative series points after seven events will compete in the new ‘winner-takes-all’ Grand Final, where the women’s and men’s champions will be crowned.

Madrid will also play host to the high stakes relegation play-off competition where teams ranked ninth to 12th will join the top four teams from the World Rugby HSBC Sevens Challenger series, with the top four placed teams securing their place on HSBC SVNS 2025.

Sevens reimagined

The reimagined competition model means fans can expect even more excitement, entertainment and nail-biting jeopardy. And with the clock counting down until rugby sevens kicks off the Olympic Games in Paris on 24 July, 2024, the action will be hotter than ever on and off the pitch.

HSBC SVNS events will deliver the ultimate in immersive experiences, a unique festival of sport, entertainment, music, culture and cuisine alongside the world’s best men’s and women’s athletes set against the spectacular backdrops of some of the most stunning locations around the globe.

In line with World Rugby’s commitment to grow the women’s game, all HSBC SVNS events will see men’s and women’s teams sharing the platform equally to showcase their incredible strength, speed and skill on the biggest stages around the world.

WHERE TO WATCH >>

Fans can watch the HSBC SVNS action wherever you are in the world, either via broadcaster partners or online on RugbyPass TV. All matches taking place on pitch two in Dubai will be live streamed on RugbyPass TV.

World Rugby Chief Executive Alan Gilpin said: “We are excited to begin a new era for rugby sevens with the launch of HSBC SVNS in Dubai. The supercharged new identity for our Olympic format of the game, with iconic destinations and a new concept on and off the field, will further broaden the reach and appeal of the sport beyond its traditional audiences.”

World Rugby Chief Competitions and Performance Officer, Nigel Cass said: “We look forward to kicking off what will be a huge year for rugby sevens in style at the Emirates Dubai 7s. With a new competition format we know the action at The Sevens Stadium will be thrilling from the opening match on Saturday morning to the final whistle on Sunday evening as HSBC SVNS gets under way.”

New Zealand women’s captain Sarah Hirini said: “It’s absolutely exciting when you come to a place like Dubai with these incredible views. Winning another world series would be pretty amazing for our team. We’ve had a good run and starting here in Dubai which is one of my favourites so we can’t wait to get started.”

Speaking about the new SVNS model with combined men’s and women’s events she added: “I think it will be something that you look back on at the end of your career and reflect how amazing it is knowing that we’ve been one of the only sports to be able to do it – with eight tournaments men’s and women’s together, travelling around the world – I know how monumental this is for our game.”

South Africa men’s captain Selvyn Davids said: “The first tournament of the new season is always exciting. I’ve been out for a while so to be back on the pitch is going to be great and I’m really looking forward to it. With only 12 teams on the circuit now it is going to be even tougher and every game is going to be crucial. Dubai is always a big tournament. We had some tough times last year but we’ve talked about it, put it in the past and we’re here for business and we want to play our best rugby.”

Talking about the inspiration taken from the Springboks recent Rugby World Cup victory Davids added: “For them to get the nation back together and put South African rugby on the map again is great and we just need to step up and try and keep up with them.”

Ireland women’s captain Stacey Flood said: “We’re really looking forward to kicking off here in Dubai. We’ve had a really long pre-season so everyone is raring to go and raring to get in to it. I think it’s really good we’re growing the game throughout the world and I think it’s going to be a great year for rugby sevens. It’s great to have the Olympics as the cherry on top waiting for us but each and every tournament on the series is going to be just as important because that’s what is going to rank us for the Olympics.”

Great Britain men’s captain Robbie Fergusson said: “It’s amazing to be here in Dubai, it’s one of my favourite stops. We were training today in 31 degrees heat, which makes a big difference from training in minus two degrees back in Scotland so it’s a shock to the system but great to be back and embracing the new look series.

“It’s going to be some competition this year, within the twelve teams I think anyone can beat anyone so it’s going to be really exciting and every match will have it all to play for. Everything is going to go down to the wire this year and the tension is going to be immense. It’s going to be fast paced, physical and a fun environment in the Dubai party atmosphere which we buzz off. We’re growing as a team and we’re looking to be competitive as we build through the year.” – WORLD RUGBY

Like this: Like Loading...