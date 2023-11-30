The British race team has relocated to the state-of-the-art innovation centre at the recently opened new Fortescue WAE facility.

From here, the race-winning team will continue to design, develop and manufacture the powertrains in the four Jaguar-powered racecars, as the successful customer-relationship with Envision Racing continues for a second season.

The new facility features a powertrain build lab, where the team assemble MGUs and inverters, two core components of their powertrain hardware. It also features a workshop with car work bays, which act as dedicated stations for working on the Jaguar’s Formula E race cars; a sub assembly room, where the main cases, gearboxes, suspension and cooling systems are assembled; amongst many other purpose-built rooms.

It also becomes home to the team’s driver-in-the-loop simulator, where drivers Mitch Evans and Nick Cassidy will test and prepare for the 2024 races, including both the new and existing circuits in some of the most exciting cities across the globe.

During the 2024 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, Jaguar TCS Racing’s remote operations room will be based at the Kidlington HQ, where engineers will provide vital set up and strategy support to their trackside colleagues.

Formula E continues to be a real-world test bed for electric vehicle hardware and software in a high-performance environment. Jaguar TCS Racing, along with their portfolio of world-class partners, develop and innovate new cutting-edge technology to compete for World Championship success, whilst discovering race-to-road insights for electric powertrain, sustainability and software technology improvements. Innovation and technology transfer from Jaguar’s Formula E race cars support the reimagination of Jaguar as an all-electric, modern luxury brand from 2025.

To celebrate the launch of the new facility, Jaguar TCS Racing hosted an exclusive immersion event to open the doors to the new team base and showcase some of their technical innovations and pioneering materials through bespoke art installations.

The event, opened by James Barclay, Managing Director of JLR Motorsport and Jaguar TCS Racing Team Principal, and Judith Judson, CEO of Fortescue WAE, offered an insight into the facilities, technology and committed team that are integral to a World Championship winning car.