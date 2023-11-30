The state-of-the-art innovation centre is based in the recently opened Fortescue WAE building, Jaguar TCS Racing’s technical partner
The site becomes the team’s official base, as preparations continue for the upcoming season of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship
Jaguar’s cutting-edge powertrain technology for both Jaguar TCS Racing and customer team Envision Racing will be designed, developed and manufactured in the new facility supported by technical partner Fortescue WAE
Jaguar develops its complete powertrain and manufacturer perimeter parts in-house which creates research and development opportunities to support Jaguar with race to road innovations, as it becomes an all-electric luxury brand from 2025
The new Kidlington facility is also home to the team’s technical activities such as their remote garage operations and driver-in-the-loop simulator
Unveiled today, Jaguar TCS Racing host an immersion event showcasing technical innovations through bespoke art installations
The British race team has relocated to the state-of-the-art innovation centre at the recently opened new Fortescue WAE facility.
From here, the race-winning team will continue to design, develop and manufacture the powertrains in the four Jaguar-powered racecars, as the successful customer-relationship with Envision Racing continues for a second season.
The new facility features a powertrain build lab, where the team assemble MGUs and inverters, two core components of their powertrain hardware. It also features a workshop with car work bays, which act as dedicated stations for working on the Jaguar’s Formula E race cars; a sub assembly room, where the main cases, gearboxes, suspension and cooling systems are assembled; amongst many other purpose-built rooms.
It also becomes home to the team’s driver-in-the-loop simulator, where drivers Mitch Evans and Nick Cassidy will test and prepare for the 2024 races, including both the new and existing circuits in some of the most exciting cities across the globe.
During the 2024 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, Jaguar TCS Racing’s remote operations room will be based at the Kidlington HQ, where engineers will provide vital set up and strategy support to their trackside colleagues.
Formula E continues to be a real-world test bed for electric vehicle hardware and software in a high-performance environment. Jaguar TCS Racing, along with their portfolio of world-class partners, develop and innovate new cutting-edge technology to compete for World Championship success, whilst discovering race-to-road insights for electric powertrain, sustainability and software technology improvements. Innovation and technology transfer from Jaguar’s Formula E race cars support the reimagination of Jaguar as an all-electric, modern luxury brand from 2025.
To celebrate the launch of the new facility, Jaguar TCS Racing hosted an exclusive immersion event to open the doors to the new team base and showcase some of their technical innovations and pioneering materials through bespoke art installations.
The event, opened by James Barclay, Managing Director of JLR Motorsport and Jaguar TCS Racing Team Principal, and Judith Judson, CEO of Fortescue WAE, offered an insight into the facilities, technology and committed team that are integral to a World Championship winning car.
“Moving into our new technical headquarters is a significant milestone for Jaguar TCS Racing and it’s come at the perfect time. We are soon heading into the 2024 season of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship where we will continue our pursuit of points, podiums and race wins.
With our technical partner Fortescue WAE, this new facility provides a world-class platform for our talented team to thrive and engineer our future success in the pinnacle of electric motorsport. Innovations and technology that we will develop here in Kidlington for the race track will continue our race-to-road philosophy as we share the latest in electric vehicle breakthroughs with JLR to support our future production vehicles.” – JAMES BARCLAY, MANAGING DIRECTOR OF JLR MOTORSPORT AND JAGUAR TCS RACING TEAM PRINCIPAL
“We are delighted to be part of the new facility opening today and our continued partnership with the Jaguar TCS Racing team. Following the success of last year, we are looking forward to the new season, working from our all new, dedicated base in Kidlington with state-of-the-art equipment and a team committed to delivering on the track.” – JUDITH JUDSON FORTESCUE WAE, CEO
The 2024 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship commences on 13 January 2024 in Mexico City, for the first round of many thrilling all-electric wheel-to-wheel races.