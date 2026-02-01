Fiji men’s team reign supreme against France, while the Black Ferns Sevens overpower old adversaries Australia in Singapore.

Fiji edged out France 21-12 in a thrilling final to sign off the Singapore leg of the HSBC SVNS Series in typically dramatic fashion. The French fought hard throughout but it was Fijian flair that won the day as they capped a brilliant weekend in style.

France charged into a 12-0 interval lead with tries from Jordan Sepho and Paulin Riva. But Fiji, blessed with so many attacking options, steadied themselves and roared back to take the title with tries from Viwa Naduvalo, Kavekini Tanivanuakula and Pilipo Bukayaro.

Player of the match Naduvalo said: “First of all I want to thank the Lord Almighty for giving us the victory. “Credit to the boys for giving their effort – we work together as a unit and we came up with the win.” It was Fiji’s first title of the season but their second in a row in Singapore, a city they enjoy playing in.

Naduvalo added: “I made my debut here, so it’s like playing at home. Yes, Singapore is a great place to play.”

Captain Jeremaia Matana echoed his team-mate’s sentiments after their third comeback win of the weekend, following previous successes over South Africa and New Zealand. An emotional Matana said: “It’s amazing and I want to give the glory and honour to the Man above. I’m so happy and proud of the boys. We came back strongly and I want to thank the boys for their hard work.”

New Zealand beat South Africa 14-12 in the third place play-off courtesy of Michael Manson’s brilliant winning try, while Australia finished fifth.

In the women’s competition, New Zealand beat fierce rivals Australia 36-7 in the final of the HSBC SVNS Series, which secured their third successive title in Singapore. In a sport built on rivalries, these two powerhouses had met in the previous two finals this season with New Zealand title winners in Dubai before Australia reigned supreme in Cape Town.

The Black Ferns Sevens took the honours in a city where they continue to make themselves at home ahead of next weekend’s tournament in Perth, Australia.

It was a poignant victory for New Zealand and an apt tribute to honour the memory of those who died in the recent landslides at Mount Maunganui. This tragedy is close to home with the womens and men’s teams based on New Zealand’s North Island.

The platform for victory was set with clinical braces from Jazmin Felix-Hotham and Jorja Miller, two players who have illuminated the tournament in Singapore, and a try from Mahina Paul.

Bienne Terita hit back for Australia but Katelyn Vahaakolo added another try for the Black Ferns Sevens to end the weekend with their fifth straight win. There was much to admire in New Zealand’s performance as they capped a superb stay in Singapore which has seen them score 218 points overall.

Two-try Miller, the player of the final, said: “I’m so stoked and proud of the girls. It’s been an awesome atmosphere in a beautiful city.”

Captain Risi Pouri-Lane proudly declared: “Every single one of the girls stepped up this weekend. I’m so proud of them and really stoked for the team. Defence is best part of the game but we’ve got another tournament in Perth next weekend. Things can change quickly, but we want to do it all over again.”

Meanwhile, Canada clinched third place after beating USA 24-19 courtesy of the mercurial Olivia Apps’ dramatic extra-time winner, while France finished fifth.

Following an action packed showdown in Singapore in front of 40,000 fans across the weekend, the draw for the fourth round in Perth was made by English rugby international, Danny Care.

It has thrown up some exciting encounters and the prospect of more than one upset. Newly-crowned men’s champions Fiji will take on South Africa, Spain and Argentina in Pool A when the tournament gets under way in Australia next weekend. Losing finalists France, meanwhile, head a tough-looking Pool B that includes New Zealand, Australia and Great Britain.

In the women’s competition, Singapore champions New Zealand have been pitted against USA, Fiji and Japan in Pool A when the HSBC SVNS resumes down under next weekend. Beaten Singapore finalists Australia will face Canada, France and Great Britain in Pool B.

HSBC SVNS Singapore is set to return to The Kallang Stadium on 30 and 31 January 2027. More information on the series can be found at SVNS.com

