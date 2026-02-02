Three semi-final slots in the ASEAN Club Championship Shopee Cup™ remain in play ahead of a crucial Matchday 5 of the Group Stage of the 2025/26 edition with title holders Buriram United FC yet to secure their passage to the knockout phase.

The Thai League 1 champions host already-eliminated DH Cebu FC from the Philippines in Group A on Wednesday knowing a win will confirm their progress to May’s home-and-away semi-finals with leaders Selangor FC facing second-placed BG Pathum United FC in Malaysia.

Selangor lead the standings by a point from BG Pathum United going into the final round of group matches after picking up a 2-0 win over Công An Hà Nội FC that knocked out last season’s runners-up with new coach Kim Pan-gon winning on his debut in the competition.

“Our objective is to reach the semi-finals,” said Kim, who took over as the long-term replacement for Katsuhito Kinoshi at the start of January. “The situation is positive for us and it gives us more motivation going into the next match.

“Our players will fight for that again at home, and I really appreciate the way they have created this atmosphere and performance together.”

A draw at MBPJ Stadium would be enough to take Selangor into the semi-finals while BG Pathum United need to win to be sure of advancing with Buriram United only a point behind Masatada Ishii’s team.

“Selangor FC are in good form at the moment, and their new coach has been doing very well,” Ishii said after his side’s 2-0 win over DH Cebu last week.

“We need to focus step by step, one game at a time. We will also prepare thoroughly through video analysis and training sessions before turning our full attention to that match.”

Tampines Rovers FC, meanwhile, habour slim qualification hopes with the Singapore Premier League side needing results in the other matches in Group A to go in their favour if they are to advance.

A win over Công An Hà Nội would take Noh Rahman’s side into the last four if Buriram United fail to defeat DH Cebu and BG Pathum United do not win against Selangor. The Stags would also progress with a draw should Buriram United and BG Pathum both lose.

V.League 1 champions Nam Định FC are the only club to have confirmed their progress to the semi-finals after notching up a fourth win in a row in Group B against Singapore’s Lion City Sailors FC on Thursday.

That result means Mauro Jerónimo’s team are guaranteed a place in the knockout rounds and a draw with second-placed Johor Darul Ta’zim FC on Thursday will cement their position at the top of the standings.

The Malaysia Super League champions travel to Ninh Binh to take on Jerónimo’s side needing a point to confirm their qualification while a win would see Xisco Muñoz’s team leapfrog their hosts and move into pole position.

Cambodia’s PKR Svay Rieng FC sit in third in the standings, six points behind JDT but having played one game fewer.

Matt McConkey’s side must win against hosts Lion City Sailors and hope Nam Định defeat JDT to have any hope of claiming a top two finish when they take on Bangkok United FC in their rescheduled fixture from Matchday 4.

The Shopee Cup™ 2025/26 Matchday 5 fixtures are as follows:

DATE MATCH # GROUP MATCH VENUE KICK-OFF(LOCAL) KICK-OFF(GMT) FEB 4 25 A BURIRAM UNITED FC (THA) v DH CEBU FC (PHI) Buriram Stadium, Buriram 19:30 12:30 26 A SELANGOR FC (MAS) v BG PATHUM UNITED FC (THA) MBPJ Stadium, Selangor 20:30 12:30 27 A CÔNG AN HÀ NỘI FC (VIE) v TAMPINES ROVERS FC (SIN) Hang Day Stadium, Hanoi 19:30 12:30 FEB 5 28 B BANGKOK UNITED FC (THA) v SHAN UNITED FC (MYA) Pathum Thani Stadium, Pathum Thani 19:30 12:30 29 B NAM ÐĮNH FC (VIE) v JOHOR DARUL TA’ZIM FC (MAS) Thien Truong Stadium, NinhBinh 19:30 12:30 30 B LION CITY SAILORS FC (SIN) v PKR SVAY RIENG FC (CAM) Jalan Besar Stadium,Singapore 20:30 12:30

WHERE TO WATCH THE SHOPEE CUP™ LIVE

BRUNEI @ASEANUTDFC / FACEBOOK & YOUTUBE BTV SPORT / FACEBOOK CAMBODIA BAYON TV BTV SPORT / FACEBOOK INDONESIA MNC VISION & K-VISION – SPORTSTAR OTT: VISION+ INEWS & RCTI OFFICIAL / YOUTUBE LAOS BG SPORTS / FACEBOOK & YOUTUBE @ASEANUTDFC / FACEBOOK & YOUTUBE MALAYSIA ASTRO ARENA, ASTRO GO & SOOKA MYANMAR SKYNET BG SPORTS / FACEBOOK & YOUTUBE @ASEANUTDFC / FACEBOOK & YOUTUBE PHILIPPINES THE PHILIPPINES FOOTBALL FEDERATION (PFF) SOCIAL MEDIA @ASEANUTDFC / FACEBOOK & YOUTUBE SINGAPORE MEDIACORP – MEWATCH @ASEANUTDFC / FACEBOOK & YOUTUBE THAILAND THAIRATH TV & THAIRATH SPORTS / YOUTUBE, FACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM BG SPORTS / FACEBOOK & YOUTUBE TRUE VISIONS – TRUESPORT 2 AIS PLAY TIMOR-LESTE @ASEANUTDFC / FACEBOOK & YOUTUBE BTV SPORT / FACEBOOK VIETNAM FPT PLAY

Shopee Cup™ matches will also be aired in South Korea on SPOTV, on @aseanutdfc / Facebook and YouTube in select ASEAN territories and worldwide.

Match tickets are available for sale at each home club’s stadium box office and official websites.

For Shopee Cup™ news and other information, please visit https://aseanutdfc.com/asean-club-championship and @aseanutdfc on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, YouTube, X and LinkedIn.

