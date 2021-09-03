Following its successful second Olympic appearance in Tokyo, men’s and women’s international rugby sevens returns with HSBC Canada Sevens events in Vancouver and Edmonton in September

Singapore and Cape Town rounds are unable to take place in 2021 due to the impacts of COVID-19, while back-to-back combined Emirates Dubai 7s events will now open the 2022 Series

HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series 2022 schedule to be announced later this month, with alternative host options being explored to replace Sydney and Hamilton events in January

Busy and exciting year ahead for rugby sevens in 2022 with Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and Rugby World Cup Sevens in Cape Town following the Series

Health and welfare of players, fans and wider society remains the top priority as all stakeholders continue to closely monitor global developments with the COVID-19 pandemic

Following rugby sevens’ captivating second appearance at the Olympic Games in Tokyo, the sport returns to HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series action this month with a pair of HSBC Canada Sevens men’s events alongside women’s fast four tournaments in Vancouver on 18-19 September and Edmonton on 25-26 September, 2021.

The events in Canada will form the 2021 Series, with the Series title awarded in Edmonton, as an update to the planned schedule sees Dubai now host a pair of men’s and women’s combined events as the kick-off for the following year’s 2022 Series.

The Emirates Dubai 7s will host a behind closed doors round on 26-27 November, 2021, followed by a second round on 3-4 December, 2021 with fans in attendance at the popular event in The Sevens Stadium.

Unfortunately and despite the best efforts of all stakeholders involved, due to the ongoing and variable impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic the HSBC Singapore Sevens and HSBC Cape Town Sevens planned for 29-30 October and 10-12 December respectively will not go ahead as planned in 2021.

World Rugby and the host organisations have taken these disappointing but necessary decisions with the health and welfare of players, fans and the wider public as top priority and look forward to international rugby sevens returning to both destinations in 2022.

Following constructive discussions it has also been agreed that Sydney, Australia and Hamilton, New Zealand will not be part of the schedule in 2022 due to the ongoing travel and logistical challenges associated with the COVID-19 pandemic in this region. Advanced discussions are ongoing towards replacement hosts for the these events in the 2022 Series.

The complete HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series 2022 schedule will be announced later this month. Rugby sevens players and fans can look forward to a very busy and exciting year in 2022 with the Series followed by the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on 29-31 July and concluding with the Rugby World Cup Sevens in Cape Town on 9-11 September.

VIEW HSBC WORLD RUGBY SEVENS SERIES NEWS >>

While a number of core Series teams are unable to participate in Canada this month due to COVID-19 travel restrictions, this presents an opportunity for other teams to shine and some invitational teams to gain experience at the top table of rugby sevens.

Both Vancouver and Edmonton will also host world-class women’s fast four competitions, including new Olympic silver medallists France, alongside Great Britain, the USA and hosts Canada as World Rugby continues its strategic commitment to increase elite competition opportunities for women’s rugby.

VIEW HSBC CANADA SEVENS NEWS >>

Given the unique circumstances of the pandemic, there will be no relegation from the 2021 Series and the results will not contribute towards seedings for any other future events.

World Rugby Chief Executive Alan Gilpin said: “The Olympic Games in Tokyo once again showcased the very best of rugby sevens to a huge global audience as the sport’s fast-paced, action-packed style thrilled fans watching around the globe.

“We now look ahead to the return of the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series with the upcoming events in Canada and what promises to be a very busy and exciting year for the sport in 2022 with the Series, which will kick-off in Dubai, followed by the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and climaxing with Rugby World Cup Sevens in Cape Town.

“The truly global nature of the Series has made it difficult to plan with certainty in this uniquely challenging time as the ongoing and dynamic impacts and travel restrictions associated with the COVID-19 pandemic continue to present a challenge to all stakeholders. As ever, the health and welfare of players, fans and wider society continues to be our primary concern.

“Together with the host organisers we are disappointed not to be able to deliver the planned Series events in Singapore and Cape Town this year, however we look forward to bringing the joy and spirit of rugby sevens back to both cities in 2022, meanwhile the events in Canada this month offer a unique opportunity for the teams participating to compete in a winner takes all pair of events in the 2021 Series.

“We are thankful for the strong spirit of collaboration from HSBC and all our partners, who have been unwavering in their support and ensuring that rugby sevens has a bright future. World Rugby is making good progress working with a range of stakeholders to help define the longer term direction for the Series and we are confident this will provide a platform for the continued global growth of the game to build on what we know will be an very exciting year in 2022.”

Rugby Canada CEO Allen Vansen said: “We are incredibly excited to be bringing international rugby sevens back to Canada. Events aren’t able to move forward in today’s pandemic-influenced environment without a number of stakeholders working together. Our government partners and host venues have come together with solution-oriented approaches in order to host these events in Canada while ensuring the safety of participants and fans. On behalf of Rugby Canada, I thank World Rugby for these opportunities to once again welcome the world and celebrate the spirit of sevens rugby.”

Tom Burwell, Emirates Dubai 7s Tournament Director said: “We are excited to welcome back the world of rugby sevens to Dubai this November and December. We have always been very proud to kick-off the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series each year so to once again take our place at the beginning of the new season is something that Dubai is very proud of, with the first Emirates Dubai 7s being behind closed doors before a huge celebration to open the series for 2022 as we welcome teams and fans from all over the world to The Sevens Stadium. Thanks must go to the leadership of Dubai and government stakeholders for their support in ensuring we are able to host the festival with teams from across the globe.”

WORLD RUGBY

Like this: Like Loading...