Myanmar coach Jørn Andersen praised his players’ belief and determination after Than Paing scored twice to help his side revive their ASEAN Hyundai Cup™ 2026 campaign with a 4-1 victory over the Philippines on Tuesday.

Kyaw Min Oo and Win Naing Tun were also on target at New Clark City Athletics Stadium as Myanmar responded to their opening 2-1 defeat against Malaysia by collecting their first three points in Group B.

“We produced a good performance at home against Malaysia on Saturday but were very unfortunate,” said Andersen. “We played in a similar way today and created many chances. Against Malaysia, however, we were unable to convert them and eventually lost 2-1.

“Before today’s match, we told the players to perform and fight in the same way again, and that is what they did. This time, we were able to score our chances and had more luck in front of goal, which allowed us to win.”

Kyaw Min Oo gave Andersen’s side the lead after seven minutes before Than Paing doubled the advantage midway through the first half.

Jarvey Gayoso pulled a goal back for the Philippines in the 68th minute, but Win Naing Tun restored Myanmar’s two-goal cushion before Than Paing completed the scoring with his second of the night.

“Before the match, everyone believed we had to win because our hopes in the tournament depended on this game,” said Than Paing.

“We lost 2-1 against Malaysia in our opening match, but we told ourselves not to give up. The coach and all the players believed we could respond.”

Myanmar secured the victory despite having only 33 per cent possession, with Andersen insisting his team had successfully played to their strengths.

“Possession does not necessarily win football matches,” he said. “The most important things in football are scoring goals, attacking quickly and creating chances.

“We can attack quickly, deliver crosses and score goals. When we use those strengths effectively, as we did today, we can win matches.”

Philippines coach Carles Cuadrat admitted his young side had taken too long to adapt following heavy rain before kick-off.

“Myanmar had more experienced players who managed the situation better,” he said. “They understood how the water would slow the ball and adapted their game accordingly.

“These conditions are part of football, and we have to learn how to remain competitive in such circumstances.”

The Philippines will attempt to earn their first points when they face Laos in Vientiane on Saturday, while Myanmar will have a week to prepare for their meeting with the same opponents in Yangon on Tuesday. – aseanutdfc.com

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