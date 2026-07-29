The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has noted FIFA’s announcement concerning the proposed establishment of FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE).

The AFC was not consulted on the proposal and is disappointed that a matter of such significance entered the public domain before the AFC family had been afforded the opportunity to examine and discuss it through the appropriate and established governance channels.

While the AFC recognises the importance of exploring innovative approaches that can strengthen the future of global football, initiatives of this scale and consequence must be founded upon the principles of good governance, transparency and meaningful consultation.

Decisions that may reshape the commercial and financial future of the game require comprehensive prior engagement with Confederations, Member Associations and other relevant stakeholders before any proposal is made to the appropriate decision-making body(ies).

The AFC firmly believes that all stakeholders should be provided with sufficient information and adequate time to assess the proposal in full, including its governance, legal, commercial and strategic implications.

Such a process is essential to ensuring that any decision reflects the collective interests of the global football community and reinforces confidence in FIFA’s governance framework.

As one of global football’s six Confederations, the AFC remains committed to the continued growth of world football.

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