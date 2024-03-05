There’s an air of excitement in the Thailand Futsal camp with newly appointed head coach Miguel Rodrigo lending an air of positivity as they gear up for the AFC Futsal Asian Cup 2024 next month.

“I am Thai at heart and ready to start a new challenge again. I am very happy to return to manage the Thai Futsal national team,” said Rodrigo shortly after his first training session.

The 53-year-old added that since they had worked together previously for the FIFA World Cup in 2016, he is familiar with a handful of players like Kathawut Hankhampha, Jirawat Sonwichian, Apiwat Jamcharoen and Supawut Thueanklang among others.

And while some of the younger players will need a bit of time to adapt, it will generally make it easier for the players to understand his playing style and the tactics he will employ ahead of the AFC event.

The AFC Futsal Asian Cup will be held between 17-28 April 2024 with Thailand set to take on China on 17 April 2024, Myanmar on 19 April 2024 and Vietnam on 21 April 2024 in Group A.

