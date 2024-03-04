The final match of the PacificAus Sports Futsal Series 2024 ended in an action-packed 8-2 victory for the Futsalroos with captain Shervin Adeli starring with a remarkable five-goal haul in Honiara.

Adeli stole the show with five goals – three of which were assisted by Jordan Guerreiro. Wade Giovenali, Daniel Fornito and Domenic Cox were also on the scoresheet – Cox for the first time in his national team career.

For more, please click on https://www.footballaustralia.com.au/news/pacificaus-sports-futsal-series-2024-ends-comprehensive-futsalroos-victory

