Futoshi Ikeda, the head coach of Thailand Women’s national team said that he ‘felt sorry for the result of the match’ after the team’s 3-1 loss to Russia in their first game of the Pink Ladies Cup 2025 last night.”I feel sorry for the result of the match. But generally, the players showed they have experience at the international level,” said the 54-year-old Japanese tactician.”We’ve had some good practice, and we were able to score from a corner kick. But we need to work more on our defensive acumen.”The game against Russia was good where we managed to regularly push forward into the opponent’s half. But I want the players to improve further.”Natalia Morosova gave Russia the lead in the 15th minute before Jiraporn Mongkoldee equalised for Thailand in the 35th minute.However, three minutes after the restart Darina Ishmukametova put Russia ahead as Valentina Smirnova then scored the third goal in the 67th minute.“In preparation for the next game against South Korea, we need to restore the physical condition of the players,” added Ikeda.“We need to improve our attacking game.”Thailand women’s national team will play South Korea in the next match of the Pink Ladies Cup 2025 on 23 February 2025 at the Hamriyah CSC Stadium.The second edition of the Pink Ladies Cup is being played in the United Arab Emirates. #AFF#FAT

