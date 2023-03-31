Erick Thohir, the President of the FA of Indonesia (PSSI) said that he had tried his very best to convince FIFA to allow Indonesia to host the FIFA Under-20 World Cup but in the end, had to abide by the decision of the international body.

On Wednesday, FIFA announced that the decision was made to remove Indonesia as the host of the FIFA U20 World Cup, and that a new host will be announced soon.

“I have tried my best. After delivering a letter from President Jokowi (Widodo), and talking at length with the President of FIFA, Gianni Infantino, we must accept FIFA’s decision (to cancel the event in Indonesia),” said Erick, who is also the Indonesian Minister for State-Owned Enterprises.

“Indonesia are a member of FIFA, so for international football matters, we must follow the rules that have been set. Even though I have conveyed everything to Gianni earlier, what was entrusted by the President and all football fans, FIFA considered that the current situation cannot be salvaged, we have to submit to that decision.”

