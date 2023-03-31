Global star Paul Casey and one of Asia’s greatest golfing exports Kiradech Aphibarnrat from Thailand have confirmed they will compete in the inaugural International Series Vietnam – contributing to what will be the biggest and most lucrative golf tournament ever staged in Vietnam.

The US$2 million event will be played at the Greg Norman-designed KN Golf Links, Cam Rahn, on the south-central coast in just two weeks, from 13-16 April, and will be the fourth event on the International Series this season and the eighth stop on the Asian Tour.

International Series and Asian Tour Order of Merit (OOM) leader Andy Ogletree from the United States will also compete along with the three most recent winners on the Asian Tour: Wade Ormsby from Australia, Filipino Miguel Tabuena and Hong Kong’s Taichi Kho.

Casey has been a regular visitor to Asia during his brilliant 23-year professional career and has won twice on the Asian Tour.

His two Asian Tour victories both came in China in 2005 at the TCL Classic and the Volvo China Open, adding to his portfolio of 21 wins on the international stage.

Kiradech’s decision to play in Vietnam will come as no surprise as he has been very vocal about enjoying playing more regularly on the Asian Tour, his home Tour where he has tasted victory on three occasions and claimed the Asian Tour OOM in 2013.

The Thai star made a fine debut on the International Series last year finishing joint fifth in Morocco.

The International Series was launched in 2022, through a partnership between the Asian Tour and LIV Golf, to create an elite level of events to develop the next generation of global stars and invigorate the game of golf in Asia, the Middle East and beyond.

Rahul Singh, Head of the International Series, explained: “The International Series Vietnam tournament is shaping up to be a fantastic event and with the commitment of Paul, Kiradech and our leading players it illustrates the quality of players that we are attracting from all corners of the world.

“We have had an extremely positive start to the 2023 schedule welcoming new destinations in Oman, and Qatar. We are delighted to be taking the International Series to Vietnam for the first time and KN Golf Links will undoubtedly provide a breathtaking venue for the tournament.”

While the addition of Ormsby, who won the International Series Thailand, Tabuena, The DGC Open presented by Mastercard champion, and Kho, who triumphed on Sunday in the World City Championship presented by the Hong Kong Golf Club is outstanding for the event so is the participation of Takumi Kanaya, who in February became the first player from Japan to win an International Series tournament at the International Series Oman.

Vietnam will be his first Asian Tour start since then.

