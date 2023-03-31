After an appeal from Marquez and Repsol Honda, the case is now going to the MotoGP™ Court of Appeal

Following an appeal from Marc Marquez and the Repsol Honda Team, the FIM Appeal Stewards have decided to refer the matter to the MotoGP™ Court of Appeal “for the adequate resolution of the case.”

On Sunday, FIM MotoGP™ Stewards gave Marquez a Double Long Lap penalty for the Gran Premio Michelin® de la República Argentina MotoGP™ race.

On Tuesday, the FIM MotoGP™ Stewards published the following:

“Considering the injury and non-participation of Marc Marquez, Rider #93, at the GRAN PREMIO MICHELIN® DE LA REPÚBLICA ARGENTINA, and with a view to comply with the intention underlying the decision taken by the FIM MotoGP™ Stewards Panel, the Double Long Lap Penalty shall be served by the Rider at the next MotoGP™ Race in which he will be able to participate.”

This triggered an appeal from Marquez and the Repsol Honda Team. The FIM Appeal Stewards have now referred it to the MotoGP™ Court of Appeal.

Read the full Decision of the Appeal Stewards HERE!

