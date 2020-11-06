The FA of Timor Leste (FFTL) will be organising the first-ever Futsal league through the Pra Liga Futsal Timor Leste 2020/21.
The Pra Liga Futsal Timor Leste will see the participation of 24 teams and where they will do battle from 14 November 2020 to March 2021.
The official draw ceremony will be held later today.
PRA LIGA FUTSAL TIMOR LESTE 2020/21
Academica FC
Boavista FC
Mauputar FC
Maudoko Fc
Baucau All Star
FC Bermeta
Kuda Ulun FC
Kablaki FC
Boa Sorte FC
FC F.I.E.L.
FC Gamer
Jerman FC
Becusse United
FC Estrela Baguia
Sai Francisco Xavier FC
Santa Cruz FC
Caesar Dante FC
Crazy Horse
AD. Samoro
Ramelau FC
FC B’Tal
FC Coelho
M.V.D.L.
Mushila FC