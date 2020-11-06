The FA of Timor Leste (FFTL) will be organising the first-ever Futsal league through the Pra Liga Futsal Timor Leste 2020/21.

The Pra Liga Futsal Timor Leste will see the participation of 24 teams and where they will do battle from 14 November 2020 to March 2021.

The official draw ceremony will be held later today.

PRA LIGA FUTSAL TIMOR LESTE 2020/21

Academica FC

Boavista FC

Mauputar FC

Maudoko Fc

Baucau All Star

FC Bermeta

Kuda Ulun FC

Kablaki FC

Boa Sorte FC

FC F.I.E.L.

FC Gamer

Jerman FC

Becusse United

FC Estrela Baguia

Sai Francisco Xavier FC

Santa Cruz FC

Caesar Dante FC

Crazy Horse

AD. Samoro

Ramelau FC

FC B’Tal

FC Coelho

M.V.D.L.

Mushila FC

