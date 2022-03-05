Thai Son Nam Quan 8 have been crowned champions of the inaugural Vietnam Women’s Futsal League 2022.

With just four teams taking part, Thai Son Nam Quan 8 emerged victorious when they swept to a perfect record of six wins from six matches played.

They scored a total of 25 goals against conceding just six in their campaign this year.

Runners-up was Phong Phu Hà Nam I while Hanoi came in third.

The tournament’s top scorer was Trịnh Nguyen Thanh Hang from Thai Son Nam Quan 8 where they also took the Best Goalkeeper award (Ngo Nguyen Thuy Linh) and Most Valuable Player title (Nguyen Thị Chau) as well.

