The ASEAN Para Sports Federation (APSF) has called upon broadcasters and media across Southeast Asia to rally behind the 13th ASEAN Para Games Thailand 2025, emphasising that inclusive and extensive coverage will ensure ASEAN’s para athletes receive the visibility and recognition they deserve.

APSF Secretary-General, Senior Colonel Dr Wandee Tosuwan said: “It is important to invite all broadcasters and media to join us in covering the 13th ASEAN Para Games in Nakhon Ratchasima.

Your support will help us reach millions across the region with positive coverage of our para-athletes, para sports, and the Games itself. APSF and THASOC are ready to facilitate and provide the best possible conditions for you to carry out this important mission,” said Sen. Col. Dr Tosuwan at the inaugural Broadcast & Media Briefing for the 33rd SEA Games and 13th ASEAN Para Games in Bangkok. The briefing was attended by representatives from ASEAN broadcasters and media organisations.

Sen. Col. Dr Tosuwan underlined APSF’s and the Thailand Sports Organising Committee (THASOC) commitment to providing the best working environment for media and broadcasters, including world-class facilities, access and services.

Broadcast plans of the Games will include live coverage of 15 sports, the Opening and Closing Ceremonies and a 30-minute daily highlights. Broadcasters are encouraged not only to focus on their respective national contingents but also to showcase athletes from across ASEAN, projecting the region’s diversity and unity.

The 13th ASEAN Para Games in Nakhon Ratchasima from 20–26 January 2026 will feature 19 sports, namely Para Athletics, Para Swimming, Para Badminton, Para Shooting, Wheelchair Basketball, Sitting Volleyball, Powerlifting, Wheelchair Tennis, Boccia, Blind Football, CP Football, Goalball, Wheelchair Fencing, Judo, Para Table Tennis, Chess, Cycling (Road & Track), Para Archery while Tenpin Bowling is scheduled in Bangkok.

“Every para athlete’s journey is a story of pride and inspiration. Together, we can ensure their achievements are celebrated and shared across the region,” she added.

Meanwhile, Governor of the Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT) Dr Gongsak Yodmani reaffirmed Thailand’s commitment to providing extensive live coverage of the Games across multiple platforms to firmly place ASEAN’s para athletes in the public eye, as the host officially kicked off the 90-day countdown to hosting of the Games with the theme “Uniting Thais to Cheer Our Athletes to Victory.”

Dr Yodmani stressed that preparations remain on track despite changes in Thailand’s new government and the appointment of a new Minister of Tourism and Sports, adding that Thailand is determined to deliver the most complete and successful Games to date.

Six Thai broadcasters have already signed on with more expected. Coverage will extend beyond traditional television to cable, digital and online platforms, maximising reach.

Meanwhile, at the recent 1st Chef de Mission Seminarin Nakhon Ratchasima, APSF President Maj Gen Osoth Bhavilai assured contingents and athletes that strict security measures will be enforced, particularly in light of the Thai–Cambodia border situation.

“Yes, there are challenges, as with every major Games, but nothing that cannot be resolved. The safety and security of all contingents and athletes remain our top priority,” Maj Gen Bhavilai said.

Like this: Like Loading...