- On behalf of the ASEAN Para Sports Federation (APSF) and the Philippines ASEAN Para Games Organising Committee (PHILAPGOC), we hereby officially confirmed that, in light of the current COVID-19 pandemic which affected the global and ASEAN regions, and in the interests and welfare for the physical and emotional well-being of our Para athletes and officials, the upcoming 10th ASEAN Para Games Philippines 2020, which is slated from 21-27 March2020, has been postponed to a date to be indefinitely determined.
- APSF arrived at the decision after consultation and feedbacks from the majority of the ASEAN’s National Paralympic Committee presidents. The decision was made following a meeting between President of the Philippines Paralympic Committee cum Director-General of the PHILAPOGOC Mr. Michael Barredo, and APSF President, Maj. Gen. Osoth Bhavilai in Bangkok, on 7th January 2020.
- It was agreed that once the COVID-19 is effectively controlled, the 10th ASEAN Para Games Philippines 2020 should be held within the year 2020 with the Philippines to notify APSF at least 60 days before the commencement of the Games. This is to allow time for the APSF Coordination Committee to inspect the facilities and the host’s readiness.
- Matters on the postponement of the 10th ASEAN Para Games were discussed at length having considered and perusing the letter from Mr. William Ramirez, Chairman of the Philippines Sports Commission (PSC) to Mr. Barredo which recommended that the Games be postponed due to the outbreak of COVID-19 in the region.
- In line with APSF’s objectives to enhance ASEAN solidarity and brotherhood through sports for persons with disabilities, APSF will do its utmost to provide opportunities for allparticipation, involvement and integration into the ASEAN family. In this respect, the APSF Board of Governors (BoG) will convene a meeting soon to discuss on the federation’s strategic plan and the reschedule of the Games.
- APSF would like to thank the APSF Executive Committee (EXCO) members, Board of Governors, National Paralympic Committees, APSF Directors, Classifiers, Technical Delegates, International Technical officials, sponsors and members of the media for all preparation efforts, kind support and understanding of the current situation. Thank you.
MAJOR GENERAL OSOTH BHAVILAI
President
ASEAN PARA SPORTS FEDERATION (APSF)