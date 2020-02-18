Stephen Curry is not the first three-star prospect to turn doubters into believers, and he won’t be the last. He believes high school basketball players whose talents and abilities are overlooked—just like he once was—need a chance to showcase themselves.

The newest Curry 7 colorway release is dedicated to underrated players fighting to fulfill their on-court potential, and will serve as the official shoe of the upcoming Underrated Tour Powered by Rakuten.

Stephen Curry recently announced the return of the first-of-its-kind platform, which helps underestimated three-star prospects advance and showcase their game. An underrated player for much of his career, Curry founded the tour after recognizing his former player rating would preclude him from his own high school camp, the annual SC30 Select Camp.

Beginning with its Chicago stop, all Underrated Tour participants will receive Under Armour Basketball apparel and uniforms. Participants that advance to the second day of training will receive a pair of the Curry 7 Underrated Tour colorway.

All tour stops are complementary and co-gender. The top eight girls and boys from each tour stop will be invited to participate in the Championship Game in Oakland, California. From there, the 64 finalists will compete for two spots to attend Curry’s SC30 Select Camp.