EMPOWERING THE UNDERRATEDUnder Armour Basketball Introduces The Official Shoe of Stephen Curry’s Underrated TourStephen Curry is not the first three-star prospect to turn doubters into believers, and he won’t be the last. He believes high school basketball players whose talents and abilities are overlooked—just like he once was—need a chance to showcase themselves.
The newest Curry 7 colorway release is dedicated to underrated players fighting to fulfill their on-court potential, and will serve as the official shoe of the upcoming Underrated Tour Powered by Rakuten.
Stephen Curry recently announced the return of the first-of-its-kind platform, which helps underestimated three-star prospects advance and showcase their game. An underrated player for much of his career, Curry founded the tour after recognizing his former player rating would preclude him from his own high school camp, the annual SC30 Select Camp.
Beginning with its Chicago stop, all Underrated Tour participants will receive Under Armour Basketball apparel and uniforms. Participants that advance to the second day of training will receive a pair of the Curry 7 Underrated Tour colorway.
All tour stops are complementary and co-gender. The top eight girls and boys from each tour stop will be invited to participate in the Championship Game in Oakland, California. From there, the 64 finalists will compete for two spots to attend Curry’s SC30 Select Camp.About the Curry 7 Underrated Tour Colorway
The Curry 7 Underrated Tour colorway includes a breathable upper featuring a balanced blend of black and cardinal red. Its heel, which features both UA HOVR™ and Micro G® cushioning technologies, is separated by a flexible, beta red plate. The outsole is black, with striking white and gray splatters.
More on the Underrated Tour Powered by Rakuten
Stephen Curry founded the Underrated Tour in 2019. The annual skills tour is designed to help young women and men from all backgrounds achieve their basketball dreams. The tour provides participants best in class resources—including drills, off-court education, personal skills development, expert panels and access to talented coaches and former players.UA Curry 7 Product DNA:
• Upper features translucent layering of synthetic leather, mesh & TPU skins for reinforcement in zonal areas for comfort, stability & mobility
• Foam padding in the collar & heel for added comfort
• Internal counter lining provides immediate step-in comfort & stability
• UA HOVR™ technology returns energy to get you where you’re going faster
• Micro G® cushioning keeps your first step & every cut more explosive
• Flexible plate adds support & stability to every move
• Decoupled heel for more natural motion to help stabilize the foot
• Rubber outsole uses herringbone traction pattern to provide maximum floor control & grip
The Curry 7 Underrated Tour colorway is priced RM 579 which is available at selected Under Armour Brand House and at https://www.underarmour.
com.my