Members of the 2023 Family will have access to an exclusive pre-sale window of 24 hours from Tuesday, 13 September at 18:00 CEST before general public sales open at 18:00 CEST on Thursday, 15 September.
Demand is expected to be high for this exciting sales phase, which will take place exclusively on the official ticketing platform at tickets.rugbyworldcup.com, on a first come, first served basis.
When purchasing tickets, fans will once again have the opportunity to make a donation to Rugby au Cœur, Rugby World Cup 2023’s Official Charity, which works to support meaningful projects using rugby for social development with a focus on education, equal opportunities and working with people with disabilities. More information is available at tickets.rugbyworldcup.com/donation.
KEY DATES
- Thursday 8 September 2022: individual match ticket prices announced
- Tuesday 13 September 2022 – 12:00 CEST: Deadline for 2023 Family registrations
- Tuesday 13 September 2022 – 18:00 CEST: Launch of the 2023 Family pre-sale
- Thursday 15 September 2022 – 18:00 CEST: Launch of the general public sale
– WORLD RUGBY