Members of the 2023 Family will have access to an exclusive pre-sale window of 24 hours from Tuesday, 13 September at 18:00 CEST before general public sales open at 18:00 CEST on Thursday, 15 September.

Demand is expected to be high for this exciting sales phase, which will take place exclusively on the official ticketing platform at tickets.rugbyworldcup.com, on a first come, first served basis.

Ticket prices will be announced on 8 September, to mark “One Year to Go” before the kick-off of Rugby World Cup 2023. With record demand for Rugby World Cup 2023 tickets, fans are being urged to only purchase tickets from official sources to avoid disappointment.

When purchasing tickets, fans will once again have the opportunity to make a donation to Rugby au Cœur, Rugby World Cup 2023’s Official Charity, which works to support meaningful projects using rugby for social development with a focus on education, equal opportunities and working with people with disabilities. More information is available at tickets.rugbyworldcup.com/donation.

KEY DATES

Thursday 8 September 2022: individual match ticket prices announced

Tuesday 13 September 2022 – 12:00 CEST: Deadline for 2023 Family registrations

Tuesday 13 September 2022 – 18:00 CEST: Launch of the 2023 Family pre-sale

Thursday 15 September 2022 – 18:00 CEST: Launch of the general public sale

– WORLD RUGBY

Like this: Like Loading...