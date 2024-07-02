Indonesia are under no illusion about the task that awaits them after being drawn in Group C of the AFC Asian Qualifiers™ – Road to 26 with Japan, Australia, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and China PR on Thursday.

Assistant coach Choi In-cheul is expecting a difficult campaign with four of their five opponents (except Bahrain) sharing 20 FIFA World Cup qualifications between them.

