Audi is implementing the AI-based chatbot ChatGPT via Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service in its infotainment system to enhance its vehicles’ voice control capabilities. From July this year, owners of around two million Audi models made since 2021 and equipped with the third-generation modular infotainment system (MIB 3) will be able to interact with their car using natural language and listen to the information they would like to know while driving.



New vehicles such as the Q6 e-tron1 and future models with the E3 1.2 electronics architecture will receive ChatGPT via Cerence Chat Pro as an extension of the Audi assistant.



The integration of ChatGPT into the online voice input of models with MIB 3 starting from the 2021 model year, such as the Audi A3 for example, and later offers numerous possibilities that go beyond what was previously possible with voice control. Audi drivers can use enhanced voice control to operate the infotainment, navigation, and AC systems or, from now on, to ask general knowledge questions.



The ability to ask for information using natural language makes driving safer, as the driver never has to take their eyes off the road. ChatGPT is made available through Azure OpenAI Service. Foundation of this new feature for Audi customers is the Chat Pro solution from Cerence Inc., which offers an automotive-grade ChatGPT integration.



“With the seamless integration of ChatGPT into our voice control, we are combining the strengths of both applications,” says Marcus Keith, Vice President of Interior, Infotainment, and Connectivity Development at Audi. “In addition to a range of voice-controlled functions, our customers will now benefit from simple and secure access to AI-based knowledge. This is the next step towards a best-in-class in-cabin experience in Audi vehicles.



”Vehicles answer everyday questions



Audi has enhanced its existing self-learning voice assistant, the Audi assistant, in models with the new E3 1.2 electronics architecture, which celebrated its premiere in the new Audi Q6 e-tron1. Passengers can activate the assistant as usual by saying “Hey Audi” or using the push-to-talk button on the steering wheel to ask their questions. The Audi assistant automatically recognizes whether to execute a vehicle function, search for a destination, or, for example, provide the weather forecast.



The Audi system only forwards queries to ChatGPT when it cannot answer general knowledge questions. Drivers enjoy a seamless experience as all the functions are integrated into the Audi assistant. Data security has the highest priority; to ensure optimal privacy, all questions and answers are deleted after processing. Moreover, ChatGPT never has access to vehicle data.



Future potential: Benefiting from the new possibilities of AI



In the future, it will also be possible to ask questions about the vehicle, for example about the correct tire pressure. The use of large language models, for example from Cerence, makes this and many other use cases possible.



AI supports Audi as a digital and data-driven company



Audi wants to fully exploit the potential of artificial intelligence – with services and products to improve the customer experience as well as in several fields of application to optimize business processes. For example, as a creative impulse in design, in HR knowledge transfer as a chat bot and in production to support quality control.



The latest applications are an AI for checking spot welds in body construction and AI-based crack detection in the press shop. At the same time, Audi is committed to the responsible use of AI in its principles of conduct and in a declaration of principles. In line with compliance, regulation (EU Data Act and AI Act) and ethics, employees are also being trained to use AI in a future-oriented manner.