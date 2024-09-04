The Indonesian national team is digging deep as they gear up to take on Saudi Arabia tomorrow in the opening game of Group C of the third-round qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.The team, coached by Shin Tae-yong, will play Saudi Arabia at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah.”The players are in good condition; the most important thing is the performance of the players. Whether they have improved or not. That is my main concern at the moment,” said Tae-yong.After the match against Saudi Arabia, Indonesia will take on Australia in the second match of Group C at the Gelora Bung Karno Main Stadium in Jakarta on Tuesday (10 September 2024). #AFF

