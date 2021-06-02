The Indonesian Liga 1 and Liga 2 are set for kick-off after the Indonesian National Police (POLRI) officially issued the permit for them to take place.

This was conveyed by the Indonesian Chief of Police, Listyo Sigit Prabowo and was attended by Zainudin Amali, the Indonesian Minister for Youth and Sports.

“From our discussions, we conclude that safety is the most important factor and must always be upheld. As such, we have decided to give permission for these matches to take place, “said Listyo.

He said that the Liga 1 and Liga2 competitions can take place with the application of strict health protocols as it was in the pre-season tournament of the Menpora Cup.

“The organisation of the Menpora Cup was our benchmark. And the organization was very good,” he added.

On the same note, Listyo reminded fans that the league will still be held behind closed doors with fans encouraged to watch these matches at home.

#Liga1

